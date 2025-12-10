5 biggest New Year’s Eve concerts lighting up the UAE in 2025

Dubai: New Year's Eve in the UAE never arrives quietly. The country turns into one giant celebration with glittering fireworks, glamorous galas, beach club blowouts and star-studded concerts that feel more like movie moments than year-end events. Whether you're chasing chart-toppers, house beats, or a luxurious night under the stars, the UAE's NYE lineup has something for every vibe. Here are the major concerts and music events stealing the spotlight this New Year's Eve.