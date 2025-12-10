GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

5 biggest New Year’s Eve concerts lighting up the UAE in 2025

Celebrate 2026 with star-studded concerts, luxury galas and live music across the UAE

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
There's classy, and then there's John Legend on New Year's Eve at Emirates Palace.
There's classy, and then there's John Legend on New Year's Eve at Emirates Palace.
AP

Dubai: New Year's Eve in the UAE never arrives quietly. The country turns into one giant celebration with glittering fireworks, glamorous galas, beach club blowouts and star-studded concerts that feel more like movie moments than year-end events. Whether you're chasing chart-toppers, house beats, or a luxurious night under the stars, the UAE's NYE lineup has something for every vibe. Here are the major concerts and music events stealing the spotlight this New Year's Eve.

1. John Legend at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

There's classy, and then there's John Legend on New Year's Eve at Emirates Palace. The global superstar brings his velvety vocals to one of the most iconic addresses in Abu Dhabi, paired with a gourmet gala dinner, fireworks, and a luxe after-party. If your mood is 'romantic, elegant, unforgettable,' this one checks every box.

When: Dec 31 2025, 8pm.
Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi (Palace Terrace / Terrace by the sea)

2. Alicia Keys at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Alicia Keys ringing in the new year on Saadiyat Island feels exactly like the soft-glow, soulful start 2026 deserves. Her live shows are famously intimate and powerful, and Saadiyat Nights provides the dreamiest backdrop with open air, ocean breeze, and the kind of crowd that lives for real music moments.

When: Dec 31 2025 (NYE), exact doors and show time TBC (event listed as NYE Special)
Where: Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi (open-air concert venue)

3. Maroon 5 at Atlantis The Palm

Atlantis never does New Year's Eve halfway, and adding Maroon 5 to the lineup just takes it to a whole new level. Adam Levine and the band will deliver the hits you know by heart (Sugar, Memories, the whole nostalgia bag), followed by Atlantis' world-famous fireworks. It's glamorous, it's cinematic, and it feels like stepping into a music video.

When: Dec 31 2025, from 6pm.
Where: Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai (Gala Dinner & Concert Under the Stars)

4. Maluma at Nammos Dubai

If your ideal NYE is sun-kissed, champagne-ready, and unapologetically glamorous, then Maluma at Nammos is the pick. The Latin-pop superstar brings infectious energy to one of Dubai's chicest beach clubs. Think beach luxury, fashion moments, and a crowd that definitely came to dance.

When: December 31 2025, 9pm.
Where: Nammos Dubai, beachfront club at Four Seasons Resort Dubai (Jumeirah Beach)

5. Najwa Karam & Wael Kfoury at Festival Arena, Dubai

Two legends, one unforgettable night. Najwa Karam, affectionately known as Shams Al Ghnieh (The Sun of Song), joins forces with Wael Kfoury, "The King of Romance," for a New Year's celebration that promises pure emotion and artistry.

Najwa Karam has redefined Arabic music by blending Lebanese tradition with modern creativity. With commanding vocals and timeless hits like "Yelaan Elboaad," "Hayda Haki," and "Maloun Abu El Eshq," she continues to inspire generations with her radiant stage presence.

When: Dec 31, doors open at 7:30, show starts at 9:30pm.
Where: Festival Arena by InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Related Topics:
Concert

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Zayed National Museum.

Why the new Abu Dhabi museum is winning US travellers

2m read
A famous dinosaur fossil will be on display from April 6 at a new exhibition on Manarat Al Saadiyat, providing a glimpse of what the planned Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will offer

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi inspires curiosity

3m read
Alicia Keys confirmed for a special New Year’s Eve performance at Saadiyat Night

Alicia Keys to perform in Abu Dhabi on New Year’s Eve

1m read
UAE President welcomes Kuwait’s First Deputy PM

UAE President welcomes Kuwait’s First Deputy PM

1m read