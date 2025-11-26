RTA announces exclusive New Year’s Eve 2026 fireworks cruises across Dubai

RTA marine trips promise unbeatable views of Burj Khalifa, Atlantis and JBR fireworks
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has released service timings and fares for marine transport trips operating during New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2025.
The services include the Dubai Ferry, Water Taxi and traditional Abras, with departures scheduled between 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm and all trips ending at 1:30 am.
Dubai Ferry trips will depart from:
Marina Mall Marine Transport Station (Dubai Marina)
Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station
Bluewaters Marine Transport Station
Fares are Dh350 for Silver Class and Dh525 for Gold Class. Children aged 2–10 receive a 50 per cent discount, and children under two years travel free.
Water Taxi trips will operate from Marina Mall Marine Transport Station.
A full-boat booking costs Dh3,750 for up to 20 passengers, including a wheelchair space.
Abras will depart from:
Al Jaddaf
Al Fahidi
Al Ghubaiba
Marina Mall
The fare is Dh150 per person, with free travel for children under two years.
Operating times mirror other marine services, between 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm, with trips concluding at 1:30 am.
Passengers may contact 8009090 or email marinebooking@rta.ae for information or reservations.
RTA introduced the extended trips to provide additional transport options for those planning to observe New Year’s Eve events and fireworks displays along Dubai’s waterfront, including areas near Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis The Palm, Bluewaters and Jumeirah Beach Residence.
Marine transport services such as the Dubai Ferry, Abras and Water Taxis remain popular among residents and visitors due to their access to key coastal destinations including The World Islands, Palm Islands, Dubai Water Canal and historical districts.
