Dubai expands taxi ride-sharing service trial to more locations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to expand the scope of the taxi ride-sharing service for a six-month trial period, with the pilot scheduled to begin soon. The decision follows the strong success the initiative has achieved since its launch last year, providing shared taxi trips from Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai to Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. The service has witnessed significant uptake from diverse segments of the community, who regard it as a convenient, fast and reasonably priced mobility option.