From 45 to 10 minutes: Air taxis set to slash Dubai travel times

“We all dream about reducing congestion. Look, early days, we’re going to start small. So, it might not be revolutionary in terms of impact on congestion. But the idea is to transition a small percentage of people, instead of them moving on the roads, to start moving in the air,” Khoury told Gulf News.

“And this will start little by little, as we continue expanding, as we grow our fleet, to really reduce congestion on the roads.”