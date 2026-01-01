Metro, taxis and buses witness massive surge as emirate welcomes 2026 celebrations
Dubai: Dubai's public transport network experienced unprecedented demand on New Year's Eve 2026, with over 2.8 million passengers using various modes of transport to reach celebration venues across the emirate.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported transporting 2,836,859 passengers during the festivities, marking a 13 per cent increase compared to the 2,502,474 riders recorded during New Year's Eve 2025.
The surge in ridership demonstrates the growing confidence in Dubai's integrated transport system and reflects the city's status as a premier destination for global celebrations.
RTA had deployed 5,565 employees, 32,000 taxis and limousines, and kept the Metro running for 43 consecutive hours to ensure millions of residents and visitors celebrated New Year's Eve 2026 without a hitch.
Metro services dominated passenger movement, with the Red and Green Lines carrying 1,249,636 passengers throughout the evening. Public buses and on-demand bus services transported 503,264 passengers, whilst Dubai Tram facilitated the journey of 58,052 commuters.
Taxi services remained a popular choice, ferrying 661,538 passengers to various destinations. E-hailing services transported 286,135 passengers, whilst marine transport options, including water taxis and ferries, carried 76,745 passengers across Dubai's waterways. Shared mobility services recorded 1,489 users during the celebrations.
The RTA implemented a comprehensive traffic and operational plan in coordination with the Dubai Event Security Committee and strategic partners across the emirate. The plan included traffic management initiatives and temporary road closures to ensure smooth movement and public safety.
The authority on Thursday released a video showcasing how RTA moved millions safely.
Behind the scenes, 10 control centres coordinated the massive operation, with mobile control units and 26 traffic diversion vehicles strategically positioned to respond to any incidents or congestion points. The real-time monitoring systems allowed authorities to make swift adjustments throughout the night.
Around 28,000 parking spaces were made available across the city, with park-and-ride facilities proving particularly popular for visitors travelling from outside central areas to reach Downtown Dubai and other celebration zones.
Officials emphasised that the integrated approach contributed to the seamless flow of passengers to celebration sites whilst maintaining the highest safety standards.
The results underscore the readiness and efficiency of Dubai's transport infrastructure, demonstrating its capacity to handle major events whilst ensuring public safety.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox