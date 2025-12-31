New Year’s Eve 2026: Dubai's RTA urges tourists and residents to use public transport

Meanwhile, the authority is implementing strategic changes to the bus network to prioritise high-capacity routes. This includes the temporary suspension of the E100 intercity service from Al Ghubaiba starting the afternoon of 31 December. The final departures are scheduled for noon from Abu Dhabi and 2pm from Dubai, with the route remaining closed until 4 January. Commuters heading to the capital are instead being directed to the E101 service at Ibn Battuta Bus Station. Additionally, Route E102 will continue to serve passengers from Ibn Battuta from 2pm on New Year’s Eve through to the end of the day.