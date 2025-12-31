New Year’s Eve 2026: Dubai's RTA urges tourists and residents to use public transport

RTA is ready to manage traffic and public transport for New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced its full readiness to manage the city’s traffic flow and transport networks for the 2026 New Year’s Eve celebrations, issuing an urgent recommendation for revellers to abandon private cars in favour of public transport.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) released ahead of the festivities, the authority confirmed that its operational plans are geared towards ensuring safe and orderly movement across the emirate. To accommodate the expected surge in demand, officials have authorised a massive expansion of services, including a 43-hour continuous run for the Dubai Metro to prevent gridlock on major arterial roads. "
The authority is fully prepared to manage traffic flow and transportation systems during the New Year's Eve 2026 celebrations," the RTA stated, adding that using public networks is the most reliable way for residents and tourists to reach their destinations safely.
To support the shift away from private vehicles, the Red and Green lines will operate from 5am on Wednesday, 31 December, until 11.59pm on Thursday, 1 January. This non-stop service is intended to provide a constant link between the city’s residential hubs and the primary celebration zones, such as Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. The Dubai Tram will also offer extended service, running from 6am on December 31 until 1am on New Year’s Day to assist with local dispersal in the coastal districts.
Meanwhile, the authority is implementing strategic changes to the bus network to prioritise high-capacity routes. This includes the temporary suspension of the E100 intercity service from Al Ghubaiba starting the afternoon of 31 December. The final departures are scheduled for noon from Abu Dhabi and 2pm from Dubai, with the route remaining closed until 4 January. Commuters heading to the capital are instead being directed to the E101 service at Ibn Battuta Bus Station. Additionally, Route E102 will continue to serve passengers from Ibn Battuta from 2pm on New Year’s Eve through to the end of the day.
The RTA has stressed that while systems are in place to handle the volume, the public must take responsibility for their own transit planning. Passengers are encouraged to use the S’hail app for real-time updates and to check the RTA website for specific marine transport timings. The authority concluded that these measures are essential to "ensure a smoother and easier journey" for all, reiterating that early planning remains the best defence against the inevitable holiday congestion.
