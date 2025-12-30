Planning for the Burj Khalifa fireworks? Check the RTA’s phased road closure map first
As Dubai prepares to welcome 2026 with a world-class spectacle at the Burj Khalifa, authorities are prioritising a seamless experience for the 2.7 million people expected to move across the city.
With 48 firework displays planned across 40 locations, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a massive traffic and transport master plan to ensure smooth traffic flow and ample parking.
To manage the 800,000 revellers heading to Downtown Dubai alone, a series of phased road closures will begin as early as 4:00 pm on December 31. From a 43-hour non-stop Metro service to over 20,000 designated parking spaces and free shuttle buses, here is the essential RTA guide to navigating the emirate’s biggest night of the year.
The visual guide highlights key closures, alternative routes, and public transport options, helping residents and visitors navigate the area safely. Planning your trips ahead and using public transport is recommended to enjoy the festivities without disruption.
RTA has announced staged road closures to ensure smooth traffic flow:
From 4pm: Al Asayel Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, Lower Financial Centre Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street
From 8pm: Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street
From 9pm: Upper Financial Centre Road
From 11pm: Partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Road
Full closure of Sheikh Zayed Road: 6am, 31 December – 2am, 2 January 2026
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes.
48 shows at 40 locations including Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Expo City Dubai, Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, and Palm Jebel Ali. Wide distribution reduces crowd density and enhances safety.
Available citywide on January 1 (excluding multi-storey car parks and Al Khail Gate N-365); normal fees resume January 2.
Metro runs non-stop for 43 hours over New Year’s period; extra services at key stations near celebration sites.
Tram operates extended hours.
Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro may close from 5pm if capacity is exceeded—commuters advised to use nearby stations (Financial Centre or Business Bay stations) with parking facilities.
Available at Al Wasl Club, Al Kifaf, Dubai Mall, Zabeel – Dubai Mall, Fountain View expansions, Boulevard Lower.
Parking prohibited on main roads near celebration areas.
RTA to operate buses from event venues to metro stations and parking areas after celebrations; taxis available.
Free buses from Swissôtel Al Murooj to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf.
Check schedules via S’hail app.
Route E100 suspended from Dec 31 afternoon, resumes Jan 4.
Route E101 recommended for Abu Dhabi travel;
Route E102 continues from 2 PM on 31 Dec.
Users advised to check RTA website for timings.
Authorities urge residents and visitors to plan trips ahead, use public transport, and follow official instructions for a safe and seamless New Year celebration.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox