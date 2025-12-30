GOLD/FOREX
NYE 2026 Dubai road closures: Must-see phased map for Burj Khalifa and Downtown

Planning for the Burj Khalifa fireworks? Check the RTA’s phased road closure map first

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Burj Khalifa NYE fireworks: Every Dubai road closure for New Year’s Eve 2026 explained
RTA

As Dubai prepares to welcome 2026 with a world-class spectacle at the Burj Khalifa, authorities are prioritising a seamless experience for the 2.7 million people expected to move across the city.

With 48 firework displays planned across 40 locations, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a massive traffic and transport master plan to ensure smooth traffic flow and ample parking.

To manage the 800,000 revellers heading to Downtown Dubai alone, a series of phased road closures will begin as early as 4:00 pm on December 31. From a 43-hour non-stop Metro service to over 20,000 designated parking spaces and free shuttle buses, here is the essential RTA guide to navigating the emirate’s biggest night of the year.

The visual guide highlights key closures, alternative routes, and public transport options, helping residents and visitors navigate the area safely. Planning your trips ahead and using public transport is recommended to enjoy the festivities without disruption.

Phased road closures in Downtown Dubai

RTA has announced staged road closures to ensure smooth traffic flow:

  • From 4pm: Al Asayel Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, Lower Financial Centre Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street

  • From 8pm: Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street

  • From 9pm: Upper Financial Centre Road

  • From 11pm: Partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Road

  • Full closure of Sheikh Zayed Road: 6am, 31 December – 2am, 2 January 2026

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes.

Step-by-step guide to phased road closures around Burj Khalifa for New Year’s Eve:

48 fireworks displays at 40 locations

48 shows at 40 locations including Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Expo City Dubai, Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, and Palm Jebel Ali. Wide distribution reduces crowd density and enhances safety.

Dubai NYE 2026: Transport and parking at a glance

Free public parking

  • Available citywide on January 1 (excluding multi-storey car parks and Al Khail Gate N-365); normal fees resume January 2.

Dubai Metro and Tram

  • Metro runs non-stop for 43 hours over New Year’s period; extra services at key stations near celebration sites.

  • Tram operates extended hours.

  • Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro may close from 5pm if capacity is exceeded—commuters advised to use nearby stations (Financial Centre or Business Bay stations) with parking facilities.

Alternative parking and closures

  • Available at Al Wasl Club, Al Kifaf, Dubai Mall, Zabeel – Dubai Mall, Fountain View expansions, Boulevard Lower.

  • Parking prohibited on main roads near celebration areas.

Free shuttles and taxis

  • RTA to operate buses from event venues to metro stations and parking areas after celebrations; taxis available.

  • Free buses from Swissôtel Al Murooj to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf.

Public buses

  • Check schedules via S’hail app.

  • Route E100 suspended from Dec 31 afternoon, resumes Jan 4.

  • Route E101 recommended for Abu Dhabi travel;

  • Route E102 continues from 2 PM on 31 Dec.

Marine transport

  • Users advised to check RTA website for timings.

Public guidance

Authorities urge residents and visitors to plan trips ahead, use public transport, and follow official instructions for a safe and seamless New Year celebration.

