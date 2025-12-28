NYE 2026 fireworks at Burj Khalifa: Your complete guide to taxis, buses and parking

Plan your New Year visit with shuttles, taxis, and alternative parking near Burj Khalifa
Dubai is preparing for one of its busiest New Year’s Eve celebrations yet, with over 2.7 million passengers expected to use public transport.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a comprehensive mobility plan, covering taxis, buses, parking, and road closures to ensure smooth arrivals and departures around Burj Khalifa.
Visitors attending the fireworks can access taxis at designated parking zones, including:
Al Wasl Club
Al Kifaf
Free shuttle buses will transport guests between these parking areas and the event venue immediately after the celebrations. Public buses will also run to nearby metro stations and other drop-off points for added convenience.
For residents not attending the event, free buses will operate from Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf parking areas.
Motorists are advised to arrive before Downtown Dubai road closures and use the following Emaar district parking facilities:
Dubai Mall
Zabeel – Dubai Mall
Fountain View expansions
Boulevard Lower parking
Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road (both directions)
Dubai–Al Ain Road
Oud Metha Road
All main roads surrounding Downtown Dubai
Park-and-ride facilities offering around 20,000 spaces will also be available for visitors travelling from outside central areas.
Public transport will handle the majority of visitors, with:
1,300 buses
14,000 taxis
18,000 limousine vehicles
64 metro and tram stations operational
Authorities encourage residents and visitors to rely on the Dubai Metro, Tram, and bus network for a smooth journey to and from the celebrations.
Key roads will be partially or fully closed, including Sheikh Zayed Road, Financial Centre Road, and Burj Khalifa Street.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes:
Al Khail Road
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road
Dubai–Hatta Road
Al Ain Road
Metro stations with parking facilities are recommended for drivers using public transport:
Centrepoint
Etisalat by e&
Jumeirah Golf Estates
National Paints
After the NYE celebrations, shuttle buses and taxis will operate to facilitate safe and quick departures:
Buses will transport visitors from the event venue to metro stations and parking areas.
Free RTA buses will take guests to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf taxi zones.
Residents and visitors not attending the Burj Khalifa event will be transported via free buses from Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf parking areas, ensuring smooth travel across Downtown Dubai.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox