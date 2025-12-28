GOLD/FOREX
NYE 2026 fireworks at Burj Khalifa: Your complete guide to taxis, buses and parking

Plan your New Year visit with shuttles, taxis, and alternative parking near Burj Khalifa

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai is preparing for one of its busiest New Year’s Eve celebrations yet, with over 2.7 million passengers expected to use public transport.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a comprehensive mobility plan, covering taxis, buses, parking, and road closures to ensure smooth arrivals and departures around Burj Khalifa.

Free buses will link parking areas to Burj Khalifa

Visitors attending the fireworks can access taxis at designated parking zones, including:

  • Al Wasl Club

  • Al Kifaf

Free shuttle buses will transport guests between these parking areas and the event venue immediately after the celebrations. Public buses will also run to nearby metro stations and other drop-off points for added convenience.

For residents not attending the event, free buses will operate from Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf parking areas.

Alternative parking options for hassle-free arrivals

Motorists are advised to arrive before Downtown Dubai road closures and use the following Emaar district parking facilities:

  • Dubai Mall

  • Zabeel – Dubai Mall

  • Fountain View expansions

  • Boulevard Lower parking

Parking is prohibited along:

  • Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road (both directions)

  • Dubai–Al Ain Road

  • Oud Metha Road

  • All main roads surrounding Downtown Dubai

Park-and-ride facilities offering around 20,000 spaces will also be available for visitors travelling from outside central areas.

Public transport backbone

Public transport will handle the majority of visitors, with:

  • 1,300 buses

  • 14,000 taxis

  • 18,000 limousine vehicles

  • 64 metro and tram stations operational

Authorities encourage residents and visitors to rely on the Dubai Metro, Tram, and bus network for a smooth journey to and from the celebrations.

Road closures and alternative routes

Key roads will be partially or fully closed, including Sheikh Zayed Road, Financial Centre Road, and Burj Khalifa Street.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes:

  • Al Khail Road

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

  • Dubai–Hatta Road

  • Al Ain Road

Metro stations with parking facilities are recommended for drivers using public transport:

  • Centrepoint

  • Etisalat by e&

  • Jumeirah Golf Estates

  • National Paints

Shuttle and taxi options after fireworks

After the NYE celebrations, shuttle buses and taxis will operate to facilitate safe and quick departures:

  • Buses will transport visitors from the event venue to metro stations and parking areas.

  • Free RTA buses will take guests to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf taxi zones.

Free buses for non-attendees

Residents and visitors not attending the Burj Khalifa event will be transported via free buses from Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf parking areas, ensuring smooth travel across Downtown Dubai.

