All you need to know: Road closures, Dubai Metro timings, parking and free shuttle buses
Dubai: The Dubai Event Security Committee (ESC), which includes the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced the official traffic management plan for the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations in and around the Burj Khalifa district on Friday, December 26.
The plan includes staged road closures, extended Dubai Metro operating hours, alternative parking locations and free shuttle buses to help manage crowds and ensure smooth departures after the event.
Whether you are attending the celebrations in Downtown Dubai or working in the area, here is a full breakdown of what to expect.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will implement phased road closures in the Burj Khalifa district on New Year’s Eve.
From 4pm
Al Istiqlal Street
Al Mustaqbal Street
Lower Financial Centre Road
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard
Burj Khalifa Street
From 8pm
Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street
From 9pm
Upper Financial Centre Road
From 11pm
Sheikh Zayed Road (partial closure)
Full closure of Sheikh Zayed Road
From 6am on December 31 until 2am on January 2, 2026
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes.
Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station will be closed from 5pm or earlier if passenger numbers exceed capacity. Commuters should use nearby stations instead, including:
Emirates Towers
World Trade Centre
Financial Centre
Business Bay
Passengers are also advised to use metro stations with parking facilities, such as Centrepoint, Etisalat by e&, Jumeirah Golf Estates and National Paints stations.
If you are travelling by metro, ensure your nol card has a minimum balance of:
Dh15 for Silver card holders
Dh30 for Gold card holders
This ensure enough balance for a round trip.
Dubai Metro will run non-stop for 43 hours during the New Year’s Eve period, with additional services at key stations.
Metro services will operate at increased frequency near celebration sites, including:
Emirates Towers
Financial Centre
World Trade Centre
Business Bay
Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall
Alternative parking locations
Alternative parking will be available at Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf.
If you plan to drive, arrive before road closures begin in Downtown Dubai and use parking facilities within the Emaar district. These include:
Dubai Mall
Zabeel – Dubai Mall
Fountain View expansions
Boulevard Lower parking
Parking is prohibited along Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road in both directions, Dubai–Al Ain Road, Oud Metha Road, and all other main roads surrounding the event area.
Shuttle bus services will operate around the event venue to support departures immediately after the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Burj Khalifa.
Free public buses will transport visitors from the venue to metro stations and designated parking areas. Dubai public taxis will also be available.
At the end of the event, free RTA buses will take visitors to two taxi parking locations:
Al Kifaf
Al Wasl Club
For those not attending the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve event, you must leave the area. Free public buses will operate behind Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai, transporting commuters to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf parking locations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox