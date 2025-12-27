GOLD/FOREX
NYE 2026 in Dubai: Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve traffic and transport guide

All you need to know: Road closures, Dubai Metro timings, parking and free shuttle buses

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
A complete guide to Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve traffic, road closures, Dubai Metro timings, parking rules and shuttle buses.
A complete guide to Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve traffic, road closures, Dubai Metro timings, parking rules and shuttle buses.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The Dubai Event Security Committee (ESC), which includes the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced the official traffic management plan for the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations in and around the Burj Khalifa district on Friday, December 26. 

The plan includes staged road closures, extended Dubai Metro operating hours, alternative parking locations and free shuttle buses to help manage crowds and ensure smooth departures after the event.

Whether you are attending the celebrations in Downtown Dubai or working in the area, here is a full breakdown of what to expect.

Staged road closures around Downtown Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will implement phased road closures in the Burj Khalifa district on New Year’s Eve.

From 4pm

  • Al Istiqlal Street

  • Al Mustaqbal Street

  • Lower Financial Centre Road

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

  • Burj Khalifa Street

From 8pm

  • Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street

From 9pm

  • Upper Financial Centre Road

From 11pm

  • Sheikh Zayed Road (partial closure)

Full closure of Sheikh Zayed Road

  • From 6am on December 31 until 2am on January 2, 2026

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes.

Dubai Metro station closures and travel advice

Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station will be closed from 5pm or earlier if passenger numbers exceed capacity. Commuters should use nearby stations instead, including:

  • Emirates Towers

  • World Trade Centre

  • Financial Centre

  • Business Bay

Passengers are also advised to use metro stations with parking facilities, such as Centrepoint, Etisalat by e&, Jumeirah Golf Estates and National Paints stations.

If you are travelling by metro, ensure your nol card has a minimum balance of:

  • Dh15 for Silver card holders

  • Dh30 for Gold card holders

This ensure enough balance for a round trip.

Dubai Metro operating hours for New Year’s Eve

Dubai Metro will run non-stop for 43 hours during the New Year’s Eve period, with additional services at key stations.

Metro services will operate at increased frequency near celebration sites, including:

  • Emirates Towers

  • Financial Centre

  • World Trade Centre

  • Business Bay

  • Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall

Alternative parking locations

Alternative parking will be available at Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf.

If you plan to drive, arrive before road closures begin in Downtown Dubai and use parking facilities within the Emaar district. These include:

  • Dubai Mall

  • Zabeel – Dubai Mall

  • Fountain View expansions

  • Boulevard Lower parking

Parking is prohibited along Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road in both directions, Dubai–Al Ain Road, Oud Metha Road, and all other main roads surrounding the event area.

Free shuttle buses and taxis after the event

Shuttle bus services will operate around the event venue to support departures immediately after the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Burj Khalifa.

Free public buses will transport visitors from the venue to metro stations and designated parking areas. Dubai public taxis will also be available.

At the end of the event, free RTA buses will take visitors to two taxi parking locations:

  • Al Kifaf

  • Al Wasl Club

For those not attending the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve event, you must leave the area. Free public buses will operate behind Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai, transporting commuters to Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf parking locations.

