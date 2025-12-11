GOLD/FOREX
Transport

Dubai commuters now get SMS alerts when nol card balance is low

No more surprises at the gate - nol cards can send you a low-balance SMS

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
In Dubai, the nol card goes beyond just being used to pay for the Dubai Metro or public bus. You can also use it to pay for fuel, taxi fare and public park admission.
Dubai: Missing a Metro or bus trip because your nol card balance is too low is a common frustration for many Dubai commuters. You reach the gate, try to tap in, and only then realise you do not have enough credit to start your journey.

To address this issue, In November, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced a new feature that sends proactive SMS and email reminders when your nol card balance drops below the minimum fare.

This update applies to users who have personalised Nol cards linked to their mobile number and Emirates ID. It is part of a wider set of upgrades announced in November through the 'nol Pay' app, RTA’s official app for managing nol card services.

How the new nol SMS alert works

If your card balance falls below Dh7.50, the minimum amount needed for a single trip, you will automatically receive a text message prompting you to top it up. The alert also includes information on how to recharge your card.

For many Metro riders who only discover a low balance when tapping in, the new system offers earlier notice, helping prevent delays during busy peak hours and avoiding last-minute top-ups at the station.

Where to top up your nol card

Commuters now have several options to check and recharge their nol card:

Solar top-up machines

Some bus stations and stops in Dubai are equipped with solar-powered top-up machines. These are available only at select locations but offer a quick way to add credit on the go.

Ticket vending machines and ticket office counters

All Dubai Metro stations have vending machines and ticket counters where you can check your balance, top up your card, or purchase a new Nol card. Payments can be made using cash or a debit or credit card.

Minimum top-up amounts

The current minimum recharge amounts are:

  • Dh50 at Metro ticket office counters

  • Dh20 at ticket vending machines in Dubai Metro stations

Instant top-ups through the nol Pay app

The fastest way to top up your Nol card is through the nol Pay app. The app supports instant top-ups and works on smartphones equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC), available on iPhone, Android and Huawei devices.

To check your balance using the app, open nol Pay and place your card against the back of your phone without removing it until the scan is complete.

Top up through the RTA website

You can also check your balance and recharge your Nol card online via the RTA website at nol.rta.ae, offering another convenient option for commuters.

