New features let you pay for rides, parking, shopping and even manage family cards
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a major upgrade to the nol Pay app, transforming it into the official one-stop platform for all nol card services in the city. The app, which already supports public transport payments, now includes new digital features and integrations that bring Dubai closer to its vision of a fully cashless city.
All-new nol Pay app features
The upgraded nol Pay app now allows users to:
Tap and pay instantly for all RTA rides
Top up nol cards and check balances in real time
Buy a travel pass on the go
Shop and pay at partner outlets across Dubai
Unlock exclusive rewards through a loyalty account
Manage family nol cards - apply, link, and top up for children
Seamlessly connect with KHDA, SANAD, GDRFA, and UAE Pass
Receive proactive SMS and email alerts for low balances or card renewals
These new features make it easier for users — including students, senior citizens, and People of Determination — to manage their transport and payment needs from one digital platform.
nol card to be used for parking, shopping and more
The RTA has also signed new partnerships with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Parkin PJSC, and PayPal, marking a significant step toward expanding nol card functionality.
These collaborations aim to make the nol card a multi-purpose payment card — useful not only for metro and bus rides but also for parking, shopping, dining, and even education-related payments.
Study in Dubai – nol ISIC card for students
One of the biggest additions comes from RTA’s partnership with KHDA, which will introduce the “Study in Dubai – nol ISIC” card for higher-education students.
This card combines the benefits of a student ID and a digital payment card, giving access to discounts and lifestyle perks across Dubai.
The nol ISIC card, aligned with the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) programme, merges public transport savings with global lifestyle benefits. Students can continue to enjoy the 50 per cent discount on Metro, bus, and tram fares, while also accessing international privileges in more than 130 countries.
It acts as a globally recognised student ID, a digital payment card, and a discount card for local and international retailers — allowing students to save up to 70 per cent on brands, accommodation, and entertainment both in the UAE and abroad.
Pay for public parking with nol
Through its partnership with Parkin, RTA will soon enable drivers to pay for public parking directly using their nol cards, integrating both entities’ digital payment systems for a smoother user experience.
This move further enhances nol’s role as a central part of Dubai’s cashless mobility ecosystem.
Secure e-payments with PayPal integration
To make transactions more secure and convenient, RTA’s partnership with PayPal focuses on expanding digital payment options. The integration will make nol top-ups faster, safer, and more accessible, especially for users who prefer international payment gateways.
Family nol cards and account management
The app’s new ‘Family Cards Management’ feature allows parents or guardians to sponsor and manage their children’s nol card expenses.
Users can create and manage accounts, link multiple family members’ cards, and control account settings — including allocating specific top-up amounts for each card.
They can also activate automatic balance top-ups by linking to banking services, view daily transaction statements, and even suspend cards or retrieve balances when needed.
