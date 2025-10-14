GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

RTA teams up with KHDA, Parkin, PayPal to expand nol card use in Dubai

Nol card to become a multi-use payment for parking, shopping, dining, and education

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
RTA teams up with KHDA, Parkin, PayPal to expand nol card use in Dubai
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed new partnerships that will make your nol card useful for far more than just metro or bus rides. The agreements — with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Parkin PJSC, and PayPal — were announced during GITEX Global 2025.

The goal is to turn the nol card into a multi-purpose payment card for parking, shopping, dining, and even education-related payments, as part of Dubai’s wider push toward a cashless, fully digital city.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said: “We are truly pleased to collaborate with KHDA, GTS Alive Middle East, Parkin, and PayPal. These esteemed entities will work with RTA to develop the nol ecosystem with the aim of enhancing the services provided to the public across all segments of society.”

With KHDA, RTA will launch the new “Study in Dubai – nol ISIC” card for students in higher education. The card will serve as both a student ID and a payment card, offering discounts and lifestyle perks across the city.

'Study in Dubai – nol ISIC'

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Policies, Research, and Programs Sector at KHDA, said: “Dubai’s education strategy focuses on providing facilities and services that meet the needs of all students. The ‘Study in Dubai – nol ISIC’ card will enhance the overall student experience by offering lifestyle benefits and discounts across a wide range of services and experiences.”

Through its agreement with Parkin, RTA plans to let drivers pay for parking directly using nol cards, integrating digital payment systems between both entities.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: “This partnership enhances interoperability between the digital payment systems of nol and Parkin, providing customers with new and diverse payment options. It marks a pivotal step toward developing smart, comprehensive, and sustainable services that cater to everyone in Dubai.”

Secure e-payments

RTA’s partnership with PayPal will focus on expanding secure digital payment options and making top-ups faster and more accessible for nol users.

Otto Williams, Senior Vice President and Regional Head for PayPal Middle East and Africa, said: “Our partnership with RTA reflects our shared vision for seamless, digital-first mobility driven by trust, efficiency, and innovation. Together, we’re helping shape a future where Dubai leads as a global hub for smart, connected cities.”

The initiative supports Dubai’s smart city vision by reducing paper tickets and cash use while promoting more convenient, sustainable, and connected urban mobility for residents and visitors alike.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubainol card

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Whether you're spending a week or just a few days in the city, the nol travel card is your gateway to a more convenient, cost-effective, and memorable visit to Dubai.

How tourists can save big with this special nol card

2m read
There are three Dubai Metro stations that have their own multi-storey car parking. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Dubai Metro stations where you can park for free

2m read
This comes just months after PayPal opened its first regional hub in Dubai.

PayPal commits $100 million to Mid-East growth

2m read
If you have a silver or gold nol card, you can link it to your Emirates ID to ‘personalise’ it through the ‘nol Pay’ app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

How to upgrade silver nol card to get more benefits

4m read