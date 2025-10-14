With KHDA, RTA will launch the new “Study in Dubai – nol ISIC” card for students in higher education. The card will serve as both a student ID and a payment card, offering discounts and lifestyle perks across the city.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said: “We are truly pleased to collaborate with KHDA, GTS Alive Middle East, Parkin, and PayPal. These esteemed entities will work with RTA to develop the nol ecosystem with the aim of enhancing the services provided to the public across all segments of society.”

The goal is to turn the nol card into a multi-purpose payment card for parking, shopping, dining, and even education-related payments, as part of Dubai’s wider push toward a cashless, fully digital city.

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed new partnerships that will make your nol card useful for far more than just metro or bus rides. The agreements — with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Parkin PJSC, and PayPal — were announced during GITEX Global 2025.

Otto Williams, Senior Vice President and Regional Head for PayPal Middle East and Africa, said: “Our partnership with RTA reflects our shared vision for seamless, digital-first mobility driven by trust, efficiency, and innovation. Together, we’re helping shape a future where Dubai leads as a global hub for smart, connected cities.”

Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: “This partnership enhances interoperability between the digital payment systems of nol and Parkin, providing customers with new and diverse payment options. It marks a pivotal step toward developing smart, comprehensive, and sustainable services that cater to everyone in Dubai.”

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Policies, Research, and Programs Sector at KHDA, said: “Dubai’s education strategy focuses on providing facilities and services that meet the needs of all students. The ‘Study in Dubai – nol ISIC’ card will enhance the overall student experience by offering lifestyle benefits and discounts across a wide range of services and experiences.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.