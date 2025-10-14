Nol card to become a multi-use payment for parking, shopping, dining, and education
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed new partnerships that will make your nol card useful for far more than just metro or bus rides. The agreements — with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Parkin PJSC, and PayPal — were announced during GITEX Global 2025.
The goal is to turn the nol card into a multi-purpose payment card for parking, shopping, dining, and even education-related payments, as part of Dubai’s wider push toward a cashless, fully digital city.
Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said: “We are truly pleased to collaborate with KHDA, GTS Alive Middle East, Parkin, and PayPal. These esteemed entities will work with RTA to develop the nol ecosystem with the aim of enhancing the services provided to the public across all segments of society.”
With KHDA, RTA will launch the new “Study in Dubai – nol ISIC” card for students in higher education. The card will serve as both a student ID and a payment card, offering discounts and lifestyle perks across the city.
Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Policies, Research, and Programs Sector at KHDA, said: “Dubai’s education strategy focuses on providing facilities and services that meet the needs of all students. The ‘Study in Dubai – nol ISIC’ card will enhance the overall student experience by offering lifestyle benefits and discounts across a wide range of services and experiences.”
Through its agreement with Parkin, RTA plans to let drivers pay for parking directly using nol cards, integrating digital payment systems between both entities.
Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: “This partnership enhances interoperability between the digital payment systems of nol and Parkin, providing customers with new and diverse payment options. It marks a pivotal step toward developing smart, comprehensive, and sustainable services that cater to everyone in Dubai.”
RTA’s partnership with PayPal will focus on expanding secure digital payment options and making top-ups faster and more accessible for nol users.
Otto Williams, Senior Vice President and Regional Head for PayPal Middle East and Africa, said: “Our partnership with RTA reflects our shared vision for seamless, digital-first mobility driven by trust, efficiency, and innovation. Together, we’re helping shape a future where Dubai leads as a global hub for smart, connected cities.”
The initiative supports Dubai’s smart city vision by reducing paper tickets and cash use while promoting more convenient, sustainable, and connected urban mobility for residents and visitors alike.
