Linking nol card with Emirates ID can help you recover balance if you lose your card.
Dubai: If you link your silver nol card with your Emirates ID, you could potentially unlock hundreds of benefits like shopping vouchers and even recovering the balance on your card if it gets lost or stolen.
If you have a silver or gold nol card, you can link it to your Emirates ID to ‘personalise’ it through the ‘nol Pay’ app and upgrade it to make it a ‘personal smart card’. Here is how.
RTA has a ‘nol Plus’ loyalty programme that rewards nol users with points every time they use their card. Those who have a personalised nol card only need to spend Dh1 to earn one point, while those who have an unregistered nol card, need to spend Dh2 to earn a point. So, if you have a personal nol card, you earn twice as many points.
These points can be redeemed to get vouchers and exclusive discounts at shops, hotels and other attractions or be used to top up your nol card or your friend’s nol card.
You can also redeem your nol card balance if it gets lost, stolen or expired. A personal or personalised nol card is blocked within 48 hours from reporting it as stolen or lost.
You can personalise your nol card in a few minutes with the ‘nol Pay’ app if you have a UAE Pass account. The ‘nol Pay’ app is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices.
Select the ‘register your existing silver/gold nol card’ service and scan your nol card on the app through the Near Field Communication (NFC) feature, which is a method of wireless data transfer available for iPhone and Android users.
Through this method, the nol card details will show up and you will need to register your personal details to personalise the card.
If your nol card gets lost, the first thing you should do is call the RTA customer service at 800 90 90 to report the loss immediately, so they can block the card. You can also go to the nol Pay app and use the refund nol card balance.
The cost of personalising the Silver or Gold nol card is Dh30.
This article was published in 2024 and has been updated since.
