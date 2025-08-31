GOLD/FOREX
Dubai RTA outlines six ways to activate Nol card top-ups

Commuters urged to activate Nol cards to avoid travel delays

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai RTA outlines six ways to activate Nol card top-ups
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced six channels for activating Nol card balances after top-up, ensuring smoother use across the city’s public transport network.

The RTA explained that balances remain “pending” until activated, a process that typically takes between 45 minutes and four hours following a top-up.

Activation can be completed by tapping the card at parking metres, solar-powered machines, metro and bus gates, tram card readers, bus validators, or through the Nol Pay app, which instantly updates the balance after a second tap.

The authority urged commuters not to skip this step to avoid delays during travel.

Minimum recharge rules

The update follows changes introduced in March, which set a minimum top-up of Dh20 at ticket machines.

Current thresholds require a minimum balance of Dh15 for silver cards and Dh30 for gold cards. Maximum recharge limits are Dh1,000 for anonymous cards and Dh5,000 for personalised ones.

Multiple top-up options

The RTA noted that Nol card recharges can be made through its website, the Nol Pay app, smart applications, ticket vending machines, and ticket offices. Balances can be loaded via NFC-enabled smartphones or directly at payment points.

The authority said the system is designed to make commuting “seamless, reliable, and efficient” for millions of daily riders.

