How Dubai RTA’s Al Thanya Street upgrade will ease Sheikh Zayed Road traffic

RTA to upgrade Al Thanya Street, add signalised junctions, and improve pedestrian safety

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Zayed Road traffic set to improve with Dubai’s Al Thanya Street upgrades
RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has begun implementing a package of rapid traffic solutions on Al Thanya Street, a vital corridor connecting Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Wasl Road.

In a statement, RTA said the project involves upgrading the roundabout on Sheikh Zayed Road’s service road leading to Al Thanya Street, constructing a signalised junction at the intersection of Street 10 and Al Thanya Street, and enhancing pedestrian safety by developing walkways and installing traffic signals.

Scheduled for completion in early September 2025, the initiative is part of RTA’s wider strategy to enhance road network efficiency and ease traffic flow across high-density areas.

RTA said the upgrades will support Dubai’s population growth and urban expansion while reinforcing the emirate’s global reputation for world-class infrastructure and transport systems.

