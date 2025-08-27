RTA to launch five new bus routes and upgrade nine others in Dubai

The move aims to meet growing mobility needs of residents in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will roll out five new public bus routes and enhance nine existing ones starting August 29, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the city’s public transport network and meet the growing mobility needs of residents.
Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “RTA is continuously committed to expanding and developing public bus services to support Dubai’s public transport network, in harmony with the Emirate’s population growth, urban expansion, and overall progress.”
Route 31: Dubai Outsource City — Dubai Silicon Oasis
This new public bus route will operate between Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Outsource City, providing a faster and more convenient transport link between the two areas. The service will run at 20-minute intervals during peak hours.
Routes 62A and 62B
These two new routes result from splitting the current Route 62. Route 62A will operate between Al Qusais Industrial Area and Al Qusais Metro Station. Meanwhile, Route 62B will run between Al Qusais Metro Station and Ras Al Khor — Samari Residences, with buses running every 30 minutes during peak hours.
Route F26A: Onpassive Bus Station — Al Quoz Industrial Area 4
This new route will facilitate passenger movement within Al Quoz Industrial Area, with buses running every 30 minutes during peak hours.
Route X91: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station — Jebel Ali Bus Station
This service will operate as an express route, named X91, running between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Jebel Ali Bus Station. The route is similar to the existing Route 91 but will not stop at Business Bay Metro Station. Passengers travelling between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Business Bay Metro Station should instead use the modified Route 91, which will run every 30 minutes.
Enhancements to existing routes
Alongside the new routes, nine existing routes will be modified to boost efficiency and connectivity:
Route 7: Converted into a two-directional service between Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Satwa Bus Station.
Route 91: Shortened to run between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Business Bay Metro Station.
Route F62: Converted into a two-directional service between Emirates Metro Station and Nad Al Hamar.
Route 77: Converted into a two-directional service between Baniyas Square Metro Station and Al Garhoud.
Route X25: Shortened to run between Al Karama Bus Station and Dubai Silicon Oasis.
Route 50: Will no longer serve Dubai Outsource City; adjustments in International City to follow in Phase Two.
Route 21A: Shortened to operate between Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.
Route 21B: Shortened to operate between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Al Quoz Bus Station.
Route J01: Revised routing within Jumeirah Village Circle.
Commitment to integrated transport
Shakri added that RTA’s vision is to expand the bus network while ensuring greater integration with Dubai Metro, Tram, and marine transport systems. “Enhancing connectivity among various modes of transport will make public transport the optimal choice for mobility across the emirate,” he said.
