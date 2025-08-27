RTA to launch five new bus routes and upgrade nine others in Dubai

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “RTA is continuously committed to expanding and developing public bus services to support Dubai’s public transport network, in harmony with the Emirate’s population growth, urban expansion, and overall progress.”

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will roll out five new public bus routes and enhance nine existing ones starting August 29, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the city’s public transport network and meet the growing mobility needs of residents.

Shakri added that RTA’s vision is to expand the bus network while ensuring greater integration with Dubai Metro, Tram, and marine transport systems. “Enhancing connectivity among various modes of transport will make public transport the optimal choice for mobility across the emirate,” he said.

This service will operate as an express route, named X91, running between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Jebel Ali Bus Station. The route is similar to the existing Route 91 but will not stop at Business Bay Metro Station. Passengers travelling between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Business Bay Metro Station should instead use the modified Route 91, which will run every 30 minutes.

These two new routes result from splitting the current Route 62. Route 62A will operate between Al Qusais Industrial Area and Al Qusais Metro Station. Meanwhile, Route 62B will run between Al Qusais Metro Station and Ras Al Khor — Samari Residences, with buses running every 30 minutes during peak hours.

This new public bus route will operate between Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Outsource City, providing a faster and more convenient transport link between the two areas. The service will run at 20-minute intervals during peak hours.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.