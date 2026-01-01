RTA transported 2.8 million people on New Year’s Eve

The smooth transits were possible thanks to an integrated traffic and operational plan
Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) transported more than 2.8 million passengers during New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations, it said on X.
That means, it saw ridership growth of over 13 per cent compared to last year’s over 2.5 million riders.
The smooth transits were only possible thanks to an integrated traffic and operational plan that included the management and regulation of traffic movement and implementation of temporary road closures across the emirate, in direct coordination with Dubai Event Security Committee, as well as relevant authorities and strategic partners, said RTA.
“The results reflect the readiness and efficiency of the transport system and its ability to ensure smooth mobility and public safety, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination capable of managing major events in line with the highest international standards,” it added.
