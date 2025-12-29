New Year 2026: Free parking, Dubai Metro and public transport timings announced

Bus passengers are advised to check updated schedules through the S’hail application, which provides real-time service information. Route E100 will be suspended from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station starting on the afternoon of December 31. The final service will depart Abu Dhabi at noon and Al Ghubaiba at 2pm, with operations resuming on January 4. During this period, commuters travelling to Abu Dhabi are encouraged to use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station. Route E102 will continue operating from Ibn Battuta from 2pm on December 31 until the end of the day.