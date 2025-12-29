New Year 2026: Free parking, Dubai Metro and public transport timings announced

Metro, tram, buses, parking and service centres’ hours for January 1
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free public parking across the city on January 1, 2026, as part of the New Year holiday arrangements. The exemption will apply to all public parking zones, except multi-storey car parks and Al Khail Gate N-365. Regular parking fees will resume on Friday, January 2.
Alongside the parking update, the RTA has released revised operating hours for transport and customer services during the holiday, urging residents and visitors to plan their travel in advance.
All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed on New Year’s Day. However, Smart Customer Happiness Areas located in Al Barsha, Al Twar, Al Kifaf and at RTA headquarters will continue to operate 24 hours a day, allowing customers to access essential services without interruption.
Service provider centres, including vehicle testing facilities, will also be closed on January 1. These centres will reopen on January 2, following their usual approved schedules.
Public transport services will run on adjusted timings. Dubai Metro services on both the Red and Green Lines will operate from 5am to 11.59pm on Wednesday, December 31. On Thursday, January 1, Metro services will run from midnight until 11.59pm. Dubai Tram services will operate from 6am to 11.59pm on December 31, and from midnight until 1am on January 1.
Bus passengers are advised to check updated schedules through the S’hail application, which provides real-time service information. Route E100 will be suspended from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station starting on the afternoon of December 31. The final service will depart Abu Dhabi at noon and Al Ghubaiba at 2pm, with operations resuming on January 4. During this period, commuters travelling to Abu Dhabi are encouraged to use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station. Route E102 will continue operating from Ibn Battuta from 2pm on December 31 until the end of the day.
Marine transport users are advised to check the RTA’s official website for detailed operating hours during the holiday period.
The RTA said the measures aim to support smooth mobility across Dubai during the New Year celebrations, while ensuring essential services remain accessible.
