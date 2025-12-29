Security and field teams ready to welcome millions of tourists for the celebrations
Dubai: As the world prepares to ring in 2026, Dubai is already refining the final touches of a massive security and logistics plan designed to keep millions of revellers safe. Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has chaired a high-level meeting to ensure the city’s famous festivities go off without a hitch.
With Dubai’s New Year’s Eve now a permanent fixture on the global stage, the city is bracing for a record-breaking influx of international tourists and local residents.
The meeting brought together department heads and field teams to discuss one primary goal: making sure everyone can enjoy the night comfortably. Rather than just focusing on policing, the plan treats the entire city as a coordinated stage.
Officers are working closely with government, semi-government, and private sector authorities to manage the crowds expected at iconic spots like the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Frame, and the Burj Al Arab. The comprehensive operational plan prioritises smooth traffic flow and effective crowd management.
During the meeting, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi emphasised that Dubai Police operate with a proactive vision to reinforce community confidence. He noted that securing an event of this magnitude requires exceptional coordination and the use of cutting-edge technology.
"New Year’s Eve in Dubai is a global landmark followed by millions," Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi said. "Our goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone. By working as a unified team, we are using all our resources to ensure Dubai remains a world leader in safety."
Helping hands on the ground: Teams will be stationed at every major landmark to guide visitors and provide assistance.
Keeping the city moving: Smart traffic plans are in place to link public transport with celebration hubs, aiming to reduce jams.
Round-the-clock readiness: Emergency teams have reviewed every possible scenario to ensure they can help anyone in need instantly.
