Dubai Police arrest begging gang of 13 led by overseas ringleader

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, confirmed that the police continue their ‘Combat Begging’ campaign under the slogan “An Aware Society, Free of Begging.” The initiative is run in partnership with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a gang of 13 Asian individuals, led by a ringleader operating from abroad, who exploited the community by claiming to be stranded and in need of help.

Residents are urged not to sympathise with beggars or hand over money, as fabricated stories and tricks are often used outside mosques, clinics, hospitals, markets, and streets for illicit financial gain. Reports can be made via the 901 contact centre, Police Eye service on the Dubai Police smart app, or the e-Crime platform.

