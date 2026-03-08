GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai Police arrest begging gang of 13 led by overseas ringleader

Police urge residents to report beggars and donate through official channels

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Police say gang used fabricated stories to seek money from public.
Police say gang used fabricated stories to seek money from public.
X/@DubaiPoliceHQ

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a gang of 13 Asian individuals, led by a ringleader operating from abroad, who exploited the community by claiming to be stranded and in need of help.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, confirmed that the police continue their ‘Combat Begging’ campaign under the slogan “An Aware Society, Free of Begging.” The initiative is run in partnership with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Public advisory

Residents are urged not to sympathise with beggars or hand over money, as fabricated stories and tricks are often used outside mosques, clinics, hospitals, markets, and streets for illicit financial gain. Reports can be made via the 901 contact centre, Police Eye service on the Dubai Police smart app, or the e-Crime platform.

Al Shamsi encouraged the public to use official charitable channels to ensure donations reach those genuinely in need.

 “Dubai Police remains committed to fighting the scourge of begging, which tarnishes the nation's civilized image and hides fraud behind deceptive tactics,” he concluded.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiDubai Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

TCL boosts UAE home entertainment with QD-Mini LED

TCL boosts UAE home entertainment with QD-Mini LED

2m read
Swift action enabled officers to locate the car and arrest the suspect in record time

Dubai Police foil car theft in minutes

1m read
The individual was arrested in a public car park as part of the ongoing ‘Combating Begging’ campaign.

Dubai Police arrest beggar found with Dh20,000

2m read
Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh threatened for Rs 100 million by Bishnoi

3m read