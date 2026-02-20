Mumbai Police probe an alleged extortion threat and the actor tightens security
Dubai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has become the latest target of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with Mumbai Police investigating a chilling extortion demand of Rs 100 million sent to the actor's manager earlier this month.
According to reports shared by NDTV on February 20, the demand arrived via a WhatsApp voice note sent from an American phone number. Police suspect the message came from Hari Boxer, a key operative within the Bishnoi gang known for his involvement in violent incidents, including a shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma's café in Canada.
"Ranveer Singh, we will deal with you in a way that your next seven generations will remember. You are very fond of giving advice and telling people to go file a complaint at the police station. Fine. You filed a complaint, too. No problem," the voice states, according to India Today.
Mumbai Crime Branch is now examining the technical details of the recording, including whether the voice is genuine or created using artificial intelligence.
Investigators have discovered that a Virtual Private Network (VPN) was used to mask the sender's location, making it difficult to trace the message's origin.
Singh's manager has already provided a statement to authorities, and police have reached out to US officials for assistance in tracking the phone number.
The threat against Singh appears linked to similar warnings directed at filmmaker Rohit Shetty, with whom the actor frequently collaborates.
On January 31, gunmen fired five shots outside Shetty's Mumbai residence, an attack the Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for through social media.
In a menacing online post, the gang stated the shooting was merely "a trailer" and warned that next time, "the gun will be fired not outside his house, but inside his bedroom".
This isn't the first threat Singh has received from the gang. In February 2026, his team received an audio message demanding ₹10 million and threatening harm to the actor's staff members.
"We have complete details of every manager and every person who works with you, where they live, when they leave for the office, when they return, and where their families stay," the message warned. "We won't say anything to you directly. We will start targeting the people who work under you. Once that happens, you will come to your senses."
Following the escalating threats, security around Singh has been significantly strengthened. Mumbai Police have taken the matter seriously, though no formal case has yet been filed specifically regarding the Rs 100 million demand.
The threats come at a time when Singh is celebrating professional success. His latest film, Dhurandhar, released in December and has exceptionally performed well at the box office. The film made Rs 13 billion from the box office collection and became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has become increasingly bold in targeting high-profile figures in India's entertainment industry. Their willingness to use social media for threats and their international connections have made them particularly difficult to combat.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.