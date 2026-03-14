UAE arrests 10 for posting interception videos and fake AI clips targeting national security

Suspects shared AI-generated videos showing fake explosions and landmark strikes
UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered the arrest of 10 defendants of various nationalities for publishing misleading and fabricated video clips on social media platforms.
The accused have been referred to urgent trial following investigations into content circulated online amid ongoing regional developments.
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Authorities said the action followed continuous monitoring of digital platforms, where certain events were exploited to spread misinformation aimed at misleading the public and undermining national security, order and stability.
Investigations revealed that the defendants published videos showing real footage of air defence systems intercepting attacks. Other clips displayed projectiles on the ground or crowds observing incidents.
The suspects also circulated fabricated videos generated using artificial intelligence (AI) to falsely depict explosions, strikes on prominent landmarks and large fires across different areas of the UAE.
According to the investigation, some videos exploited children’s emotions, falsely implying security threats.
Other clips falsely claimed the destruction of military facilities within the country or misrepresented foreign incidents as taking place inside the UAE, with the aim of misleading public opinion and spreading anxiety.
Authorities warned that publishing such content — whether real or manipulated — could affect public security, create confusion and provide hostile media with material to distort facts or undermine confidence in national institutions.
The Public Prosecution has begun interrogating the defendants and ordered their remand in custody pending legal proceedings.
The Attorney-General stated that such acts constitute criminal offences punishable by imprisonment of at least one year and a minimum fine of Dh100,000.
The penalties apply due to the deliberate dissemination of misinformation, threats to public security, the spread of fear and attempts to undermine social stability.
Dr Al Shamsi stressed that authorities will not tolerate attempts to exploit cyberspace or modern technologies to spread fabricated or misleading information that affects national security or disturbs public order.
This includes circulating videos showing the interception of attacks by the country’s defence systems, as well as footage that may reveal sensitive defensive capabilities.
He added that anyone proven to be involved in such acts will face immediate criminal accountability, while authorities will continue to monitor digital platforms and take firm legal action against violators.