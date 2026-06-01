The Bloomington Academy welcomes Aisha Sultan Majid Al Shamsi celebrating educational excellence and innovation

The visit reflects North Point Education’s commitment to delivering high-quality education
The Bloomington Academy, a flagship institution under North Point Education (NPE), welcomed Aisha Sultan Majid Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Ajman Office of Private Education Affairs, during a distinguished visit focused on academic excellence, innovation, and future-focused learning.
The visit reflected North Point Education’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality educational experiences and strengthening engagement with leaders and stakeholders shaping the future of education across the UAE.
Al Shamsi was received by Sandra Blaskovic, CEO of North Point Education, alongside Principal Hussaina and the school’s leadership team. Student leaders guided the campus tour, sharing insights into The Bloomington Academy’s educational approach, achievements, and commitment to preparing students for future opportunities.
The occasion began with a student welcome programme that highlighted the institution’s culture of inclusion, Emirati values, and global citizenship. The programme featured the UAE National Anthem, Quran recitation, artistic performances, and student presentations that reflected the school’s learning environment and community spirit.
A student-created portrait was presented to Al Shamsi, showcasing the creativity and talent encouraged within the school. Throughout the visit, students shared presentations on Emirati heritage, sustainability, leadership, well-being, and global citizenship, demonstrating confidence, communication skills, and intellectual engagement.
Among the highlights was a presentation by M4CH VORTEX, The Bloomington Academy’s F1 in Schools STEM racing team. Students presented their competition portfolio ahead of the national finals at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, showcasing 3D car designs, branding concepts, marketing plans, and project management strategies. Al Shamsi was also presented with a student-designed and 3D-printed F1 car.
The school’s Terrarium Innovation Team also introduced a sustainability initiative focused on environmental awareness and experiential learning. Students explained the significance of terrariums and presented her with a handcrafted terrarium reflecting the school’s commitment to sustainability and practical learning experiences.
During the tour of the boys’ and girls’ sections, Al Shamsi observed student-led initiatives and collaborative learning spaces. Highlights included a karate performance, technology-enabled learning environments, and projects addressing anti-bullying, positive citizenship, and character education.
The visit concluded with a presentation highlighting The Bloomington Academy’s academic achievements, inclusive education initiatives, and future plans. Al Shamsi commended the school’s positive culture, student engagement, and leadership, recognising its efforts in creating an environment where innovation, identity, and educational excellence continue to develop.
The visit marks another important milestone for The Bloomington Academy as it continues its commitment to providing quality education and preparing students to succeed in an evolving global environment.