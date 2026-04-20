Students, teachers urged to follow safety rules to ensure secure learning environment
Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence calls for strict safety compliance as students return to classrooms
Officials urge schools, students and staff to build a culture of prevention and emergency readiness
As students across Sharjah return to in-person classes, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has underscored the importance of adhering to safety guidelines to ensure a secure and stable learning environment.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the authority, extended his wishes for a successful academic period, while stressing that safety within school premises must remain a top priority.
“With the start of in-person classes, we wish our students days filled with success and excellence,” he said. “Adhering to safety guidelines inside classrooms and across school facilities is a fundamental pillar in protecting them.”
He called on both students and educational staff to embed a strong culture of preventive awareness, noting that compliance with safety instructions plays a crucial role in maintaining a safe and stable educational environment for all.
Brigadier Al Shamsi also encouraged school administrations to actively promote safe behaviour and ensure that staff and students are equipped to respond effectively to different situations, particularly emergencies.
He said fostering awareness and responsible conduct would significantly enhance schools’ preparedness and ability to act appropriately when faced with unexpected incidents.
Highlighting the role of students themselves, Brigadier Al Shamsi stressed the importance of nurturing a sense of responsibility and attentiveness from an early stage. He urged schools to encourage students to seek help when needed, describing this as a key factor in safeguarding lives and property.