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Sharjah Civil Defence issues school safety alert as classes resume

Students, teachers urged to follow safety rules to ensure secure learning environment

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence
Sharjah Civil Defence

Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence calls for strict safety compliance as students return to classrooms

Officials urge schools, students and staff to build a culture of prevention and emergency readiness

As students across Sharjah return to in-person classes, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has underscored the importance of adhering to safety guidelines to ensure a secure and stable learning environment.

Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the authority, extended his wishes for a successful academic period, while stressing that safety within school premises must remain a top priority.

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“With the start of in-person classes, we wish our students days filled with success and excellence,” he said. “Adhering to safety guidelines inside classrooms and across school facilities is a fundamental pillar in protecting them.”

He called on both students and educational staff to embed a strong culture of preventive awareness, noting that compliance with safety instructions plays a crucial role in maintaining a safe and stable educational environment for all.

Schools urged to boost emergency readiness

Brigadier Al Shamsi also encouraged school administrations to actively promote safe behaviour and ensure that staff and students are equipped to respond effectively to different situations, particularly emergencies.

He said fostering awareness and responsible conduct would significantly enhance schools’ preparedness and ability to act appropriately when faced with unexpected incidents.

Instilling responsibility among students

Highlighting the role of students themselves, Brigadier Al Shamsi stressed the importance of nurturing a sense of responsibility and attentiveness from an early stage. He urged schools to encourage students to seek help when needed, describing this as a key factor in safeguarding lives and property.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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