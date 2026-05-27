Sharjah Civil Defence on 24/7 alert during Eid Al Adha

Brig. Al Shamsi also extended Eid Al Adha greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, as well as citizens and residents across the UAE.