Sharjah Civil Defence on 24/7 alert during Eid Al Adha

Emergency, preventive and awareness teams remain on round-the-clock duty during Eid
The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has intensified its emergency preparedness efforts for Eid Al Adha, with teams operating around the clock across the emirate to protect lives and property during the holiday period.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Yousef Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of the authority, said field, preventive and awareness teams will remain on high alert throughout the Eid holidays to ensure rapid emergency response and strengthen community safety measures during one of the busiest festive periods of the year.
He stressed that the authority is committed to maintaining the highest levels of readiness and preparedness as part of its humanitarian and national mission to safeguard the public and enhance safety across Sharjah.
Brig. Al Shamsi also extended Eid Al Adha greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, as well as citizens and residents across the UAE.
He further conveyed greetings to to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
Brig.Al Shamsi prayed for the continued security, prosperity and progress of the UAE, its leadership and people on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.