Dubai Ambulance activates 160 response points during Eid Al Adha holiday
Dubai: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has activated a comprehensive emergency response plan for the Eid Al Adha holiday, deploying hundreds of paramedics and specialised rescue units across Dubai as Dubai prepares for increased crowds and travel activity during the festive period.
The operational plan, according to Emarat Al Youm, is aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness and ensuring rapid response to incidents across residential, tourist and entertainment areas throughout the emirate, while maintaining around-the-clock ambulance coverage for residents and visitors.
Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services, said Dubai Ambulance had raised its operational readiness levels during the Eid holiday by strategically positioning ambulance teams across key locations, including public event venues, beaches, parks, shopping centres and airports.
Julfar said 960 qualified emergency personnel and field supervisors had been assigned across 160 ambulance points covering different parts of Dubai. The operation is supported by a diverse emergency fleet that includes ambulances, rapid response units, bicycles, marine rescue boats and air ambulance services operated in cooperation with the air wing centre of Dubai Police.
He added that specialised ambulance units and field support vehicles remain fully prepared to handle a wide range of emergencies under a flexible operational system built on efficiency and continuous coordination between field teams and control rooms.
Ambulance crews will also be stationed near Eid prayer grounds, residential districts and major tourist destinations during the holiday period. The authority added that 16 ambulance units have been deployed across the terminals of Dubai International Airport to support travellers and respond to emergencies amid the expected surge in holiday travel.
Julfar urged motorists to give way immediately to emergency vehicles, stressing that response time plays a critical role in saving lives and reducing medical complications. He also called on parents to closely supervise children at beaches, swimming pools and crowded public spaces during the Eid holiday.