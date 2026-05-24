Market includes 157 livestock pens and 77 feed warehouses for Eid
Dubai: Dubai Municipality announced full operational readiness at Dubai Livestock Market ahead of Eid Al Adha, saying the market is currently home to 89,651 heads of livestock as it prepares for a sharp rise in consumer demand during the holiday season.
The municipality said an integrated veterinary and inspection system had been activated to ensure the health and safety of sacrificial animals and support growing demand in line with the highest public health standards.
Dubai Livestock Market covers a total area of 537,000 square metres and has been developed with advanced infrastructure aimed at facilitating the movement of traders and consumers during one of the busiest periods of the year.
The market includes 157 fully equipped livestock pens designed to accommodate and house animals, alongside 77 dedicated warehouses allocated for the sale and storage of animal feed and related supplies.
Authorities said the market offers a wide range of livestock varieties and sources to meet differing consumer preferences during Eid Al Adha.
Dubai Municipality added that veterinary services have been expanded to inspect livestock and ensure animals are disease-free before sale and slaughter, as part of broader efforts to ease congestion and improve customer experience.
The municipality also announced extended operating hours during the Eid holiday period, with the market scheduled to open daily from 5am until midnight.