Abu Dhabi abattoirs draw large crowds on first day of Eid Al Adha as smart app bookings surge

Veterinary checks and upgraded sites safeguard food safety amid Eid rush
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s slaughterhouses witnessed a significant turnout from the public during the first days of Eid Al Adha, amid smooth procedures and an integrated operational system that facilitated the receipt, slaughtering, and delivery of sacrificial animals to customers in accordance with the highest standards of food safety and public health.
This strong turnout reflected the early preparedness measures implemented by the relevant authorities ahead of the Eid season. Technical and veterinary teams were reinforced, slaughterhouse operational capacity was increased, and specialised teams were assigned to supervise pre- and post-slaughter inspections to ensure the safety and suitability of meat for consumption.
Worshippers began arriving at the slaughterhouses from the early hours of Wednesday morning following Eid Al Adha prayers at the facilities designated by Abu Dhabi City Municipality to receive the public. Expectations indicate that demand will continue throughout the following days of Eid.
The slaughterhouses experienced active movement that reflected the public’s commitment to utilizing the integrated services provided by Abu Dhabi City Municipality to perform the sacrificial ritual in a well-organized and hygienic environment.
Alongside the direct turnout at slaughterhouses, many customers opted to use smart applications dedicated to ordering and preparing sacrificial animals. Abu Dhabi City Municipality provided multiple digital options, including the “Thabeehati,” “Al Jazeera Slaughters,” “Emirates Slaughters,” and “Halal Mazare’na” applications, in addition to allowing direct visits to Al Wathba, Bani Yas, and Al Shahama slaughterhouses.
Abu Dhabi City Municipality increased the readiness of its slaughterhouses to receive approximately 35,000 sacrificial animals during Eid Al Adha by increasing the number of butchers, workers, and maintenance teams, while also strengthening teams responsible for receiving animals and delivering meat. Preparations were also made to accommodate requests submitted through smart applications, ensuring speed, efficiency, and service quality.
The municipality also equipped the external areas of slaughterhouses with air-conditioned tents, shaded walkways, and chilled drinking water facilities to accommodate the increasing number of visitors, especially with Eid coinciding with rising temperatures and the beginning of the summer season. Special attention was also given to providing the necessary facilities for senior citizens and People of Determination to ensure easy access to services.
As part of its commitment to food safety, the municipality deployed specialized veterinary teams across all slaughterhouses to conduct the necessary inspections on animals before slaughter and to inspect meat afterward to confirm its suitability for consumption. These procedures contribute to ensuring that safe and healthy meat reaches consumers while minimizing potential health risks.
Abu Dhabi City Municipality urged community members to benefit from slaughtering services provided by officially approved slaughterhouses due to the comprehensive veterinary supervision and integrated health procedures they offer, which guarantee the safety of sacrificial animals and meat. These facilities also play an important role in maintaining public cleanliness and ensuring the safe disposal of waste, thereby supporting the highest standards of public health during Eid.
The slaughterhouses receive customers daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday. The Abu Dhabi Automated Slaughterhouse in Mina Zayed has been designated to process sacrifices for the Red Crescent and requests received through smart applications.
Major livestock markets and slaughterhouses are distributed across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to serve various residential areas. These facilities operate under the supervision of Abu Dhabi City Municipality to ensure the application of the highest halal slaughter standards, food safety measures, and veterinary inspections before and after slaughter.
Mina Zayed Livestock Market: Located in the port area on Al Kharrat Street, it is considered one of the most prominent central markets for livestock and sheep trading.
Bani Yas Livestock Market: Located in Riyadh City, it is regarded as one of the emirate’s most important livestock markets due to the variety of halal livestock options available.
Al Wathba and Al Shahama Markets: Livestock sales markets and stations are located adjacent to the municipality slaughterhouses in these areas.
The four main slaughterhouses in Abu Dhabi operate throughout the week from morning until evening, providing slaughtering and meat-cutting services. These slaughterhouses include:
Automated Slaughterhouse (Mina Zayed): The main slaughterhouse serving central Abu Dhabi areas.
Bani Yas Slaughterhouse: Serving southern and eastern Abu Dhabi areas.
Al Shahama Slaughterhouse: Serving northern areas and the highway corridor.
Al Wathba Slaughterhouse: Serving Al Wathba and surrounding areas.
Veterinary Inspections: All livestock undergo comprehensive health checks.
Integrated Facilities: External slaughterhouse areas are equipped with shaded and air-conditioned waiting areas for customers, in addition to internet services.
Regular Days: Operations generally run from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Seasonal and Eid Periods (such as Eid Al Adha): Abu Dhabi City Municipality typically extends operating hours from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. or later, depending on customer demand and visitor volume.