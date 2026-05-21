Sharjah announces free Eid parking, deploys 239 inspectors across emirate

Free parking, food checks and beach patrols activated for Eid Al Adha crowds
Free public parking for the first three days of Eid, 239 inspectors on field duty, and 35 veterinarians assigned to livestock checks are among sweeping measures announced by the Sharjah City Municipality as part of a major Eid Al Adha readiness plan across the emirate.
The municipality said public parking spaces across Sharjah will be free during the first, second and third days of Eid, except for paid parking zones that operate throughout the week and public holidays, which are identified by blue signboards. Smart parking zones in tourist and key commercial areas will remain chargeable around the clock through the Sharjah Digital platform and application.
At the same time, the municipality has intensified inspection and monitoring campaigns targeting food establishments, barber shops, beauty salons, beaches, public parks and Eid prayer grounds to ensure public safety and maintain health standards during one of the busiest holiday periods of the year.
Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, said 35 veterinarians and veterinary assistants have been deployed at the Sharjah Livestock Market and Sharjah Abattoir to inspect sacrificial animals before and after slaughter.
The veterinary teams will conduct blood tests and detailed examinations to ensure livestock are free from diseases and suitable for human consumption. Inspections include pre-slaughter visual checks and comprehensive post-slaughter examinations covering all parts of the sacrificial animal.
The municipality has also carried out extensive disinfection campaigns at livestock pens and quarantine facilities under its supervision to ensure only healthy livestock enter the emirate through official ports. Awareness visits have additionally been organised at alternative livestock purchasing locations to promote public health and safety standards.
As part of the intensified Eid inspection drive, 61 inspectors have been assigned to monitor restaurants, bakeries, confectionery shops and other food outlets expected to witness heavy crowds during the holiday period.
Authorities said the inspections are aimed at ensuring food is prepared and served according to approved health regulations and technical standards, while also educating workers on proper hygiene and food safety practices to protect consumers.
Men’s barber shops and women’s beauty salons are also under increased supervision, with 32 male and female inspectors assigned to ensure services comply with health regulations and that only approved products and sterilised tools are being used.
Al Tunaiji said the municipality has further allocated 239 inspectors to carry out field inspections, awareness campaigns and legal action against violators, particularly illegal roaming butchers operating outside approved slaughterhouses.
He warned that unlicensed butchers pose serious health and environmental risks because animals slaughtered outside authorised abattoirs are not subject to veterinary examinations and may expose consumers to infectious diseases.
The municipality also stressed that such butchers lack the medical expertise required to determine whether meat is fit for consumption and may fail to comply with Islamic slaughter requirements.
Inspection teams will additionally monitor random markets and other negative practices that could affect public safety or the emirate’s appearance.
Sharjah’s beaches and public parks are also expected to witness large crowds during the Eid break, prompting the municipality to increase the number of inspectors and lifeguards to ensure visitors follow safety guidelines and to respond quickly to emergencies.
Meanwhile, specialised teams and machinery have been deployed to prepare Eid prayer grounds across the city through land levelling works, parking arrangements, cleaning operations and pest control campaigns aimed at providing worshippers with a safe and healthy environment.
Residents were urged to comply with municipal regulations and safety instructions during the holiday and report complaints or observations through the municipality’s 24-hour call centre on 993.