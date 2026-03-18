How Sharjah is readying itself for Eid Al Fitr

“Food establishments, including sweet shops, nut vendors, restaurants and cafeterias, will be closely monitored due to increased demand during the holiday,” Al Tunaiji said. “Our goal is to ensure that all food served to the public is safe, hygienic and prepared in accordance with approved standards.”

Public parking will be free during the first three days of Eid, except for paid zones that operate throughout the week and public holidays, which are marked by blue signage, as well as smart parking areas, particularly in tourist locations.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.