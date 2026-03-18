How Sharjah is readying itself for Eid Al Fitr

Round-the-clock campaigns launched to ensure a smooth holiday experience
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has announced full readiness to receive Eid Al Fitr, launching intensive inspection and awareness campaigns targeting a wide range of establishments expected to see high public turnout during the holiday.
The campaigns will cover food outlets, barbershops, beauty salons and other service facilities, with the aim of ensuring compliance with health and safety standards and creating a safe, festive environment across the emirate.
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Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, said inspection teams have been deployed around the clock throughout Eid to respond to public reports and monitor business activities.
“Food establishments, including sweet shops, nut vendors, restaurants and cafeterias, will be closely monitored due to increased demand during the holiday,” Al Tunaiji said. “Our goal is to ensure that all food served to the public is safe, hygienic and prepared in accordance with approved standards.”
He added that inspectors will also ensure that workers in these establishments strictly adhere to health regulations.
Barbershops and women’s beauty centres will also be subject to intensified oversight, with inspection teams carrying out regular and surprise visits to verify hygiene practices, sterilisation procedures and the safety of products used.
Authorities have warned that violations will result in legal action.
Municipal teams will intensify monitoring across residential, commercial and industrial areas to curb negative practices during Eid, including illegal street markets, unlicensed vendors, random slaughtering and the sale of unregulated products.
These efforts are being carried out in coordination with relevant authorities in the emirate.
Inspectors will also be deployed at beaches and public parks to ensure visitors comply with regulations, maintain cleanliness and avoid disturbances.
All parks and recreational facilities have been prepared to welcome visitors, especially families and children.
Sharjah National Park and Al Rolla Park will operate from 7:30am until 1:00am, while other parks will open in two shifts: from 6:00am to 1:00pm and from 4:00pm to midnight.
Public parking will be free during the first three days of Eid, except for paid zones that operate throughout the week and public holidays, which are marked by blue signage, as well as smart parking areas, particularly in tourist locations.
The municipality said the move aims to ease access to public facilities while preventing misuse of parking spaces. Inspection teams will continue monitoring parking areas during Eid.
Residents can contact the municipality’s call centre on 993, which will operate 24/7 to receive inquiries, complaints and feedback, with reports promptly referred to the relevant teams for action.
The municipality said the measures reflect its commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable Eid for residents and visitors across Sharjah.