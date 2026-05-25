According to the municipality, the works included the installation of environmentally friendly lighting systems, landscaping around the walkway, and the use of high-quality materials that meet global standards. The track has been designed with sufficient flexibility to allow smooth movement and to withstand colour fading caused by weather conditions or heavy use.

As part of the development, seating areas will also be provided for visitors, while eco-friendly lighting poles have been installed to ensure clear visibility for walkers and runners during the evening hours. The surrounding area has been planted with a variety of greenery intended to enhance the atmosphere and create a calming, recreational setting for park users.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.