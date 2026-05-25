New eco-friendly walkway with lighting and landscaping opens for public use today
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has opened the Green Belt Park walkway to the public, unveiling a 1.8-kilometre rubber running track designed for walking and jogging, alongside eco-friendly lighting and landscaped surroundings.
The facility, which officially opened on Monday after the completion of all construction and finishing works, offers residents and visitors a dedicated recreational space designed to support healthy lifestyles in a safe and comfortable environment.
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The project features a specially designed rubber track built around the perimeter of the park, installed according to internationally approved specifications to ensure safety, durability and user comfort.
According to the municipality, the works included the installation of environmentally friendly lighting systems, landscaping around the walkway, and the use of high-quality materials that meet global standards. The track has been designed with sufficient flexibility to allow smooth movement and to withstand colour fading caused by weather conditions or heavy use.
Engineer Hassan Abdul Razzaq, Director of the Projects and Facilities Maintenance Department at Sharjah Municipality, said the walkway was implemented “according to the best international specifications” and in line with approved technical standards.
He explained that the infrastructure was carefully engineered to provide high levels of safety and comfort for users, adding that the project reflects the municipality’s focus on quality and sustainability in public facilities.
As part of the development, seating areas will also be provided for visitors, while eco-friendly lighting poles have been installed to ensure clear visibility for walkers and runners during the evening hours. The surrounding area has been planted with a variety of greenery intended to enhance the atmosphere and create a calming, recreational setting for park users.
Engineer Abdul Razzaq said the landscaping and lighting elements were designed not only for functionality but also to improve the overall visitor experience, offering a space that promotes relaxation, wellbeing and positive community interaction.
He added that the Green Belt Park walkway forms part of a wider package of infrastructure and recreational projects being implemented by the municipality to enhance public services and keep pace with Sharjah’s urban, population and tourism growth.
Sharjah Municipality said it continues to implement recreational infrastructure projects under its annual plans, aiming to create public spaces that encourage physical activity, strengthen social cohesion, and contribute to improving public health and quality of life across the emirate.