Sharjah Ruler inaugurates redesigned Al Majarrah Park

Al Majarrah Park forms part of the series of permanent public art projects presented by Sharjah Art Foundation, which includes a number of prominent artistic works and facilities such as Rain Room, the cricket ground at Al Mureijah Square, and the artwork “Untitled: Excavation” located in the outdoor space of Al Hamriyah Studios. This reflects the foundation’s commitment to strengthening the presence of art in public spaces and connecting it with the community and everyday life.