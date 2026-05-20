400 officials participate in discussions at Abu Dhabi retreat
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE was accelerating efforts to transform half of its government services and operations through artificial intelligence as part of a broader push to become a global leader in AI-driven governance.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said he attended the UAE government’s national retreat in Abu Dhabi alongside Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the UAE, to review and develop a new government system based on Agentic AI.
He said more than 400 officials took part in discussions focused on applying artificial intelligence across government services, operations and processes, in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE to become the world’s leading government in AI transformation.
Sheikh Mohammed said the first batch of AI assistants had been launched in areas including procurement, taxation, customer happiness and technical support. The retreat also saw the graduation of a new cohort from the federal artificial intelligence programme.
Sheikh Mohammed said the initiative, overseen by Sheikh Mansour and national teams, was not merely a government project but a model intended to inspire others globally.
“Our message to humanity is that technology must serve people and improve their quality of life,” Sheikh Mohammed said, describing it as a continuing Emirati approach for future generations.