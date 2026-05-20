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Sheikh Mohammed reviews UAE Agentic AI transformation plans at government retreat

400 officials participate in discussions at Abu Dhabi retreat

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attends government retreat in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attends government retreat in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE was accelerating efforts to transform half of its government services and operations through artificial intelligence as part of a broader push to become a global leader in AI-driven governance.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said he attended the UAE government’s national retreat in Abu Dhabi alongside Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the UAE, to review and develop a new government system based on Agentic AI.

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He said more than 400 officials took part in discussions focused on applying artificial intelligence across government services, operations and processes, in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE to become the world’s leading government in AI transformation.

Sheikh Mohammed said the first batch of AI assistants had been launched in areas including procurement, taxation, customer happiness and technical support. The retreat also saw the graduation of a new cohort from the federal artificial intelligence programme.

Sheikh Mohammed said the initiative, overseen by Sheikh Mansour and national teams, was not merely a government project but a model intended to inspire others globally.

“Our message to humanity is that technology must serve people and improve their quality of life,” Sheikh Mohammed said, describing it as a continuing Emirati approach for future generations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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