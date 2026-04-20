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Sheikh Mohammed: UAE students resume in-person learning after proving resilience

Vice President urges students to keep driving the nation’s future

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said students across the UAE have resumed in-person learning in all universities and schools, after the country’s education system demonstrated exceptional resilience and full continuity amid recent regional challenges.

Writing on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Our sons and daughters, the students, resume in-person classes today across all our universities and schools, after our education system proved its exceptional ability to maintain full continuity under the circumstances the region has experienced,” he said.

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Addressing students, he added: “We are a nation that does not stop at challenges. We are a nation that never stops learning and teaching. We are a nation whose progress does not pause and whose development does not stall.

The Vice President added: “We are a nation that believes in you, and builds its future through you, with you, and for you.

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