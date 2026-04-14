How reopening will work for nurseries, schools and universities across the UAE
Dubai: The UAE's Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Wednesday that regular in-person classes will resume across all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools next week.
The decision ends days of confusion and speculation over how long distance learning would continue and sets out a clear path for schools navigating the uncertainties of the current regional climate.
Here's what you need to know.
Regular classes on campuses will resume in all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools in the UAE on Monday, April 20, 2026, according to MOE.
Private early childhood centres in Dubai will gradually return to on-site learning from Thursday, April 16, starting with those in government and commercial buildings, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Tuesday.
Priority will be given to these nurseries, while others can continue offering home-based childcare under approved rules.
On Aprill 11, the KHDA has introduced two new services for children up to six years old. Nurseries can now run small groups of up to eight children from different families in home settings, and can also send teachers into homes for one-to-one or small-group sessions with up to four siblings.
Additionally, the UAE’s The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that all public and private higher education institutions will resume in-person learning starting Monday, April 20, 2026.
The situation regarding international examinations has evolved considerably. Several major awarding bodies have cancelled their external examinations in the UAE for 2026. These include:
CBSE and ISC
International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP)
Cambridge International
Pearson Edexcel
OxfordAQA
This means that qualifications including IGCSEs and A Levels will not have external exams in the UAE this year. Schools and awarding bodies are expected to communicate directly with students about how grades will be determined.
Private schools will have the flexibility to adopt a hybrid rotational model when needed, subject to approved regulations and oversight by local education authorities, based on each school's readiness.
However, the Ministry clarified that schools using this model must organise staff deployment carefully, the same teacher cannot be assigned to deliver both in-person and remote lessons at the same time. This is to protect education quality and ensure a balanced workload for teaching staff.
Distance learning was introduced on March 2, 2026 as a precautionary measure amid regional security concerns linked to ongoing conflict in the area, following Iran's attacks on Gulf countries, including the UAE.
The arrangement was initially set to run until March 6, before officials brought the spring break forward. Remote learning was extended in stages as authorities continued to monitor the situation and prioritise the safety of students and staff.
This article was originally published on April 14 and has been updated since.