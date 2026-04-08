UAE universities to aid students after school board exam cancellations

Prof Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice-Chancellor and President of Curtin University Dubai, told Gulf News: “We believe that access to education should never be limited by circumstances beyond a student's control. In response to recent disruptions across the region, we have proactively introduced alternative admissions pathways to ensure that affected students can continue their academic journey with confidence. Guided by our values of respect and impact, we remain committed to creating inclusive opportunities and ensuring that no student is left behind."