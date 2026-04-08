UAE universities to aid students after school board exam cancellations

Admissions eased, support offered after CBSE, ISC, IGCSE, A Level, IB exam cancellations
Dubai: Amid the widespread cancellation of school board examinations in the UAE amid regional tensions, universities in the country have responded swiftly, pivoting admission processes online and rolling out a raft of student-friendly measures to ensure no one loses their place in higher education.
Major international examination boards, including Indian (CBSE/CISCE), British (Cambridge/ Pearson Edexcel/OxfordAQA) and IB, have all been forced to cancel exams and restructure their assessments, leaving thousands of Grade 12 or Year 13 students in limbo over their university applications.
Higher education institutions have now stepped in, accepting predicted scores and alternative grading systems and extending deadlines. Many have announced significant scholarship funds to ease financial pressure on final-year school students and their families.
Beyond admissions flexibility, universities have also taken their admission outreach efforts online, hosting virtual open days and introductory webinars to help students and families navigate the transition amid regional tensions.
At Curtin University Dubai, admission processes remain fully operational, with applications being assessed using predicted grades and revised assessment models.
Prof Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice-Chancellor and President of Curtin University Dubai, told Gulf News: “We believe that access to education should never be limited by circumstances beyond a student's control. In response to recent disruptions across the region, we have proactively introduced alternative admissions pathways to ensure that affected students can continue their academic journey with confidence. Guided by our values of respect and impact, we remain committed to creating inclusive opportunities and ensuring that no student is left behind."
At Amity University, the approach is equally considered. Krishna Kumar C Negade, Senior Director of Student Recruitment, said: "Universities are responding with a balanced and student-centric approach. Undergraduate admissions are being assessed using predicted scores, internal academic performance, and formal school recommendations to ensure decisions remain fair and holistic. Admission timelines and documentation expectations have also been adjusted to ease uncertainty for applicants." COVID experience
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai echoed the sentiment, with admissions already open and students encouraged to apply without waiting for final results. Dr Sudhindra Shamanna, Pro Vice Chancellor, said: "Based on our experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand the importance of providing timely admissions guidance and flexibility to final-year school students. We continue to support the continuity of student education without disruption."
Symbiosis International University Dubai is taking a similarly empathetic approach. "Universities are approaching this situation with flexibility and empathy, recognising that this is beyond the control of students," said Dr Anita Patankar, Executive Director.
She said the university is accepting predicted scores, internal assessments and alternative evaluation metrics, extending application and admission deadlines, offering conditional admissions and providing bridging or foundation support for students who may need academic alignment.
Dr Patankar summed up the broader consensus among institutions: "The overarching approach is to ensure that no student is disadvantaged due to circumstances beyond their control, while maintaining academic standards."
Meanwhile, Prof Lynne B Jack, Deputy Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai said the university has moved quickly to protect students' futures.
"With the recent announcement from several examination boards about adjustments to their assessment schedules, we have decided to assess undergraduate applications for our September 2026 intake based on verified school-predicted grades, including mock exam results, pre-board assessments, and teacher-predicted scores."
She added that students also have the flexibility to begin their studies at another Heriot-Watt campus, in Malaysia or the UK, through the university's ‘Go Global’ programme, before transitioning to Dubai at a later stage.
BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, while acknowledging the boards' decisions, noted confidence in the system. Prof Souri Banerjee, Director, said: "We understand that the decision by the school boards to cancel the examinations is a well-considered one, prioritising the safety of students in light of the current geopolitical situation. We are confident that the boards will adopt fair alternative assessment methods, taking into account students' year-round academic performance."
Perhaps the most notable development has been the surge in financial support on offer. MAHE Dubai has announced a landmark Dh25 million scholarship initiative as part of its 25-year milestone in the UAE.
Curtin University has introduced dedicated bursaries for students in the UAE and GCC to ease financial pressures. In its advertisement, Curtin is offering up to Dh10,000 Early Bird Bursary.
It is also hosting a Virtual Open Day on April 11, covering how to navigate university admissions, an overview of online and hybrid learning, and guidance on accessing financial support.
At Amity University, scholarship frameworks are being widened to ensure that deserving students are not disadvantaged by the absence of board examinations.
As Negade put it: "The overarching focus is on equity, access, and continuity, ensuring merit remains central despite unprecedented circumstances."