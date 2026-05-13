How UAE parents are coping with school costs

Parents share how budgeting, school support, planning help them manage education expenses
Dubai: For many families across the UAE, school fees remain one of the most important household commitments, with parents carefully planning finances to ensure their children continue receiving quality education.
From tuition and transport fees to books and uniforms, education expenses require thoughtful budgeting. While some families say managing costs has become more challenging in the current situation, many parents are adapting by prioritising essential spending, planning ahead, and appreciating schools that offer flexible and supportive policies.
Every family’s experience is different, but one common priority remains unchanged for parents and that is investing in their children’s future.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Deepak Khatri, parent of a Grade 2 student, has noted that rising living expenses have encouraged his family to plan finances more carefully while continuing to prioritise education.
“Along with the tuition, there are other additional expenses like transportation, books, uniforms, and daily needs, so budgeting everything together requires extra planning,” Khatri told Gulf News.
To manage expenses smoothly, his family has reduced unnecessary spending, focused on essentials, and started planning monthly budgets in advance.
“We also try to save more and look for flexible payment options whenever possible.”
For Sameen Fatima, parent of a Grade 1 student, schools in the UAE continue to provide quality education and safe learning environments.
She has bared that collaboration between schools and parents can make a meaningful difference for families managing finances carefully.
“During extraordinary situations such as wars, pandemics, or financial crises, schools and parents need to work together with greater understanding and flexibility so that children’s education does not suffer,” explained Fatima.
Moreover, she has mentioned that balancing rent, utility bills, and household expenses on top of school fees can sometimes become difficult for families.
“Unfortunately, we had no option but to withdraw our daughter because we are unable to pay her fees.”
According to Fatima, support measures such as flexible payment plans, temporary fee reductions, and scholarships can help families continue their children’s education during challenging periods.
“These foundation years are extremely important for a child’s future and no child should miss out on education because of circumstances beyond their control.”
Ami Rasheed, parent of children in Grades 10 and 5, has highlighted that supportive school policies have helped her family manage education expenses comfortably.
“Fortunately, we are not currently facing major challenges in terms of school fee payments. There has never been unnecessary pressure regarding fee payments, which is something we truly appreciate as parents,” shared Rasheed.
Additionally, she has underscored that the school remained accommodating even during occasional payment delays, helping reduce stress for parents managing multiple financial commitments.
Rasheed has also expressed her appreciation for the recent transport fee adjustment introduced by the school, where only around 30 percent of the April transport fee was charged based on actual student attendance on campus.
“Such practical and parent-friendly measures reflect the school’s understanding of the realities faced by families.”
Rakhi PV, parent of children in Grades 11 and 7, has observed that many families are becoming more mindful about spending and setting important commitments such as education.
“At the moment, it is becoming very difficult to manage school fees because of uncertainties affecting many families. School tuition and transportation fees together take up a significant portion of our monthly budget. At the same time, rents are not coming down, and in many cases families are facing rent increases of around 5 to 10 percent,” exclaimed PV.
To cope, her family has cut down expenses and prioritised essentials while meticulously handling finances.
“We are planning our monthly budget very carefully and trying to prioritise important commitments, especially our children’s education.”
Despite financial pressures, parents across the UAE say education continues to remain one of the most important investments for their children’s future.
Many families are adapting through careful financial planning, budgeting, and working closely with schools to ensure children continue learning in a stable and supportive environment no matter what circumstances may be.