Why adaptability is the real superpower children need

Delaying gratification, even in small ways, can have a profound impact. I recall my own childhood, where Thursday was my designated “treat day.” It was the only day I could enjoy chocolates, chips, sausages, or a can of cola - and even then, I had to choose just two. As a child, this felt restrictive and, at times, unfair. Why couldn’t I have it all? But in hindsight, that simple practice taught me decision-making, self-control, and the ability to accept limits - skills that are invaluable in adult life. Today, I look back with gratitude at that parenting philosophy which quietly built my capacity to adapt.