Why adaptability is the real superpower children need

Children who learn to adjust early are better prepared for an uncertain world
In a world that is constantly evolving - where careers shift, technologies advance overnight, and uncertainty has become the norm - one skill stands above the rest as essential for both success and well-being: adaptability. The ability to adjust, recalibrate, and move forward despite change is no longer optional; it is foundational. And like all meaningful life skills, adaptability is best nurtured from a young age.
As adults, we often plan meticulously. Yet life has a way of rewriting our scripts. The true test is not in how well we plan, but in how effectively we respond when those plans unravel. Teaching children this early - that there must always be a ‘Plan B’ - equips them with resilience that will serve them for life.
Interestingly, this is not just a challenge for children.
Increasingly, I come across adults who struggle to hold their reins when faced with an unexpected change in plans. Hours are sometimes spent dwelling on disappointment, frustration, or what could have been, when the more sensible response would be to readjust quickly, conserve emotional energy, and move forward with a positive mindset. This tendency highlights how critical it is to cultivate adaptability early - so that it becomes instinctive rather than effortful in adulthood.
One of the most powerful ways to build adaptability is by helping children experience and process disappointment. In today’s fast-paced, convenience-driven world, instant gratification has become the default. A child asks, and we provide - immediately. However, when children are constantly shielded from waiting, wanting, or working toward something, they lose the opportunity to develop patience and emotional regulation.
Delaying gratification, even in small ways, can have a profound impact. I recall my own childhood, where Thursday was my designated “treat day.” It was the only day I could enjoy chocolates, chips, sausages, or a can of cola - and even then, I had to choose just two. As a child, this felt restrictive and, at times, unfair. Why couldn’t I have it all? But in hindsight, that simple practice taught me decision-making, self-control, and the ability to accept limits - skills that are invaluable in adult life. Today, I look back with gratitude at that parenting philosophy which quietly built my capacity to adapt.
Increasingly, we see children struggling with emotional regulation - manifesting as outbursts, heightened anxiety, or an inability to cope with minor setbacks. These were far less common in earlier times, not because children didn’t face challenges, but because they were gradually taught how to manage them. Learning to deal with disappointment, to wait, and to try again were part of everyday upbringing.
Another crucial aspect of fostering adaptability is allowing children to struggle productively. When a child finds a task difficult, our instinct is often to step in and make it easier. While well-intentioned, this deprives them of the learning process. Instead, we must learn to step back - offer guidance, not solutions. Let them try, fail, adjust, and try again. This cycle of effort and reflection is where true adaptability is born.
Take something as simple as eating independently. It is a fundamental developmental skill, yet many children today experience delays in mastering it because adults intervene too quickly. Yes, the process may be messy. Yes, it requires patience. But when children are given the space to practice, along with gentle direction and encouragement, they gradually learn, refine their approach, and gain confidence in their ability to manage on their own.
Adaptability is not about avoiding difficulty; it is about navigating it. It is about raising children who do not crumble in the face of change, but who pause, think, adjust, and move forward with confidence.
As parents and educators, our role is not to create a perfectly smooth path, but to prepare children for an imperfect world. By allowing them to wait, to choose, to struggle, and to recover, we are not making their lives harder - we are making them stronger.
In the end, adaptability is not just a skill. It is a mindset. And when nurtured early, it becomes a lifelong superpower.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE