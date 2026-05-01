‘Our homes are alive’ theme focuses on family values in Friday sermon

Khutbah urges unity, prayer and compassion within households
First Sermon (Khutbah One)
All praise is due to Allah, who has made the life of homes lie in their faith, placed their strength in their unity, and set their growth in the abundance of their offspring. I bear witness that there is no god but Allah, and I bear witness that our master and Prophet Muḥammad is the Messenger of Allah. O Allah, send Your prayers, peace, and blessings upon him, upon his family, his companions, and all who follow his guidance thereafter.
To proceed: I counsel you, servants of Allah—and myself—to have taqwā of Allah. For He, the Exalted says: “O mankind, be mindful of your Lord, who created you from a single soul, and created from it its mate, and spread from the two many men and women.” (Qurʾān 4:1)
O believers: The home is an oasis of tranquility, a source of intimacy and serenity. Allah Most High says: “And Allah has made for you from your homes a place of rest.” (Qurʾān 16:80)
For it is the cradle of the family, their refuge, the place of their stability and security. For this reason, our Prophet (PBUH) would praise his Lord every night for the blessing of a home, saying: “All praise is due to Allah who fed us, gave us drink, sufficed us, and gave us shelter; how many are there who have none to suffice them and none to shelter them (meaning: no dwelling, no home to return to).” (Sahih Muslim)
What gives life to homes? The greatest thing by which homes are brought to life is the remembrance of Allah. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “The example of a house in which Allah is remembered and a house in which Allah is not remembered is like the living and the dead.” (Sahih Muslim)
Reflect on this profound Prophetic image: he likens the home filled with remembrance to a living human being in whom life pulses. Homes are also brought to life through prayer within them. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “When one of you completes his prayer in the mosque, let him assign a portion of his prayer to his home, for Allah will place goodness in his home through his prayer.” (Sahih Muslim)
So how can homes in which prayer is absent ever taste a wholesome life?
O servants of Allah: Among the ways we bring life to our homes is to spread peace within them. Act upon the saying of the Lord of mankind: “When you enter houses, greet one another with a greeting from Allah—blessed and good.” (Qurʾān 24:61)
How beautiful it is for the believer, when entering his home, to begin with the greeting of Islam— feeling its meaning in his heart, hoping for its blessing upon his family. For peace is the key to emotional and social connection, the foundation for meeting the spiritual, moral, material, and emotional needs of the family. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “There is no household that maintains mutual connection except that they are sufficed.” (Sahih ibn Hiban)
So, strengthen connection in your homes. Set aside time for your families— time not crowded by phones, nor cut off by distractions. Neglecting one’s family leads to regret. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “It is sufficient sin for a man that he neglects those he is responsible for.” (Muslim)
The truly intelligent one is not the one busy away from his family,
but the one engaged with them— knowing that they stand by him in hardship and ease and will uphold his affairs after him. So, fear Allah regarding your families: speak to them with kindness; exchange love and respect; overlook slips; avoid excessive fault-finding; stay away from hurtful speech and turn away from causes of conflict. Be with them: forbearing and merciful; faithful and generous and wise and gentle. For the Prophet (PBUH) said: “When Allah wills good for a household, He brings gentleness into it.” (Musnad Ahmad)
O servants of Allah: The life of homes lies in the wisdom of their people— from the moment they are established. A living home raises its children
to take responsibility for building their own families, and facilitates their marriage without excess, extravagance, or waste. Yet why do some families exaggerate marriage costs— following imported customs, displaying wealth, and competing in outward show? All of this burdens new families with heavy costs and crushing debt. How can a marriage be joyful when debt pursues it? How can happiness flourish when financial strain weighs it down?
So, ease matters for your children— following the guidance of your Prophet (PBUH) and the path of your forefathers. No family
reduces marriage burdens except that Allah blesses them, covers them, and provides for them. This is an established divine pattern. The Prophet (PBUH) said:
“Among the blessings of a woman is the ease of her proposal and the ease of her dowry.” (Musnad Ahmad)
We thank our wise leadership for their initiatives in facilitating marriage and easing its burdens, and we thank every family, mother, and father who has made marriage easy for their children. May Allah bless them
and make them an example for others. “O you who believe, obey Allah and obey the Messenger and those in authority among you.” (Qurʾān 4:59). I say these words of mine, and I seek Allah’s forgiveness for me and for you—so seek His forgiveness.
Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)
All praise is due to Allah alone, and prayers and peace be upon the one after whom there is no prophet.
O believers: Children are the fragrance of homes, the delight of their parents’ eyes, their strength and support. The more children a home has, the more life expands within it. Thus, the Sharīʿah encourages marriage for the sake of offspring. The Prophet Zakariyyā (peace and blessings of Alalh be upon him) prayed: “My Lord, grant me from Yourself a good offspring.” (Qurʾān 3:38)
So, seek marriage for the sake of children— aligning with the love of your Lord and His way in creation. Reflect: If a person owned fertile land, and had every means to cultivate it, yet left it barren— would he not be blameworthy? Likewise, one who marries yet abandons having children. Reflect on the words of your Lord:
“Your wives are a tilth for you.” (Qurʾān 2:223)
Whoever neglects cultivating his field and increasing his progeny exposes himself to accountability. Medicine today has advanced greatly: increasing fertility, treating infertility and improving chances of childbirth. So, we must take the means. Know that offspring are tied to provision: “And He made for you from your spouses children and grandchildren, and provided for you from the good things.” (Qurʾān 16:72)
Make seeking children an act of devotion. ʿUmar (may Allah be pleased with him) said: “I only marry for the sake of children.” (Ihya ʿUlūm al-Dīn)
For the purpose of marriage is building families, strengthening society, fortifying the nation and cultivating life through righteous offspring. Among the means of increasing offspring
is expanding the family through multiple marriages
for those able to do so with justice and care. Allah says: “Marry what pleases you of women—two, three, or four.” (Qurʾān 4:3)
This leads to more life in the home, more blessing in the family, more growth in society and more strength and prosperity in the nation. O Allah, send prayers, peace, and blessings upon our master Muḥammad,
his family, his wives—the Mothers of the Believers—
and his noble companions. O Allah grant success to those seeking children, cure the infertile, provide offspring to the deprived, marry the unmarried and heal the sick. Make us believers in You, worshippers of You, successful in bringing life to our homes, dutiful to our parents— and have mercy on them as they raised us when young. O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zāyed, Sheikh Rāshid, and the leaders of the Emirates who have passed on to Your mercy; admit them by Your grace into the vastness of Your Gardens, and encompass the martyrs of the nation with Your mercy and forgiveness. O Allah, have mercy upon the believing men and women, the living among them and the dead. O Allah, protect our leaders, guide them, support them, and bless them. Have mercy on those who have passed and admit them into Your vast gardens.
Have mercy on all Muslims—living and deceased. Send down rain as mercy and blessing, bringing forth goodness and barakah.
Servants of Allah: Remember Allah—the Mighty, the Majestic—He will remember you. Be grateful to Him for His blessings—He will increase you.
And establish the prayer.