‘Our homes are alive’ theme focuses on family values in Friday sermon

and his noble companions. O Allah grant success to those seeking children, cure the infertile, provide offspring to the deprived, marry the unmarried and heal the sick. Make us believers in You, worshippers of You, successful in bringing life to our homes, dutiful to our parents— and have mercy on them as they raised us when young. O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zāyed, Sheikh Rāshid, and the leaders of the Emirates who have passed on to Your mercy; admit them by Your grace into the vastness of Your Gardens, and encompass the martyrs of the nation with Your mercy and forgiveness. O Allah, have mercy upon the believing men and women, the living among them and the dead. O Allah, protect our leaders, guide them, support them, and bless them. Have mercy on those who have passed and admit them into Your vast gardens.