How many nights has he remained awake while they slept? How many situations did he endure patiently for their sake while they never realized? Ask the orphan about his state without his father: how much tenderness he lost, how much care and concern, how much support and assistance. How deeply the absence of the father leaves within the heart a void that nothing can replace. How astonishing then is the son who does not appreciate the blessing of his father’s presence: raising his voice against him, frowning in his face, avoiding him, and mocking his opinion. Does he not know that Allah coupled kindness to parents with worship of Him? “Your Lord has decreed that you worship none but Him, and that you show excellence to your parents.” (Qurʾān 17:23)