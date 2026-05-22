Friday sermon, May 22, 2026: 'Seizing the blessed ten days'

Their station with Allah is immense, and His grace within them is abundant. Our noble Prophet (PBUH) said: “There are no days in which righteous deeds are more beloved to Allah than these days (meaning the ten days of Dhū al-Ḥijjah)” (Abu Dawūd)

During these blessed days, the sincere race toward their Lord, hoping for His mercy and knocking upon His door. And how could it be otherwise, when Allah has gathered within them the foundations of worship? In them are prayer and fasting, charity and pilgrimage, remembrance of Allah and recitation of the Qur’an, takbīr and supplication, repentance and seeking forgiveness, honouring one’s parents, maintaining family ties, and showing excellence toward people — acts of devotion that do not gather together in any other days besides these. Thus, the truly successful person is the one who seizes these days, invests their moments in obedience, and does not waste even a single instant of them.