O Allah, protect the United Arab Emirates from all directions. O Allah, we entrust to You its leadership, its people, and all who live on its land. O Allah, protect our armed forces, support them, grant them success, guide them, and grant them victory—for they are our strong shield, our firm fortress, and a means of our safety and reassurance. O Allah, reward our brave soldiers with the best and most complete reward, the greatest and most generous reward. Strengthen their resolve, guide their aim, and grant them victory over Your enemies and theirs. O Allah, deal with the aggressors who spread corruption(corruption) on the earth and do not reform, who plot against Your servants, and who violate the sanctity of the sacred month. O Allah, protect Sheikh Muḥammad bin Zayed, the President of the State, with Your protection. Be for him a helper, a supporter, a guide, and one who grants him success. Bless his life and his deeds. O Allah, grant success to him, his deputies, and his brothers—the rulers of the Emirates—and his trustworthy Crown Prince—in what You love and are pleased with.