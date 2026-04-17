Friday Sermon, April 17, 2026: 'Say: All praise belongs to Allah'

All praise is for Allah, and again all praise is for Allah. O Allah, to You belongs all praise as befits the majesty of Your Face and the majesty of Your dominion. Glory be to You—we cannot enumerate praise of You; You are as You have praised Yourself. We bear witness that there is nothing worthy of worship but God alone, without partner, and we bear witness that our master and Prophet Muḥammad is His servant and Messenger. O Allah, send Your prayers, peace, and blessings upon him, upon his family and companions, and upon all who follow his guidance thereafter.