Friday Sermon, 27 Mar 2026: 'O Allah, You are our trust'

O Allah, preserve the brave soldiers of our homeland; strengthen their backs, fortify their resolve, steady their aim, grant them victory over Your enemies and theirs, and grant them abundant reward and recompense. O Allah, preserve Sheikh Moḥammed bin Zāyid, the President of the State, with Your protection; encompass him in Your care; shelter him under Your providence; make his works to be in obedience to You; support him with Your help; prepare for him right judgment in his affairs; be for him a helper and a support, a guide and one who grants success; illuminate his insight; grant success to his path; make his speech and deeds upright; bless his life and his work; make him a key to goodness and a lock against evil, successful in every matter. O Allah, grant success to him, his deputies, his brothers—the rulers of the Emirates—and his trustworthy Crown Prince, in that which You love and are pleased with.