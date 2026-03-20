Friday Sermon, March 20, 2026: Have We not expanded for you your chest

O Allah, preserve Shaykh Muḥammad bin Zāyid, the President of the State, with Your protection; guard him with Your gentleness; surround him with Your mercy; envelop him in Your care; and shade him under Your providence. Make his deeds to be in obedience to You, support him with Your help, and prepare for him sound judgment and right guidance in his affairs. Be for him a helper and a support, a guide and one who grants success. Illuminate his insight, grant success to his path, and make his words and actions upright. Bless his life and his work, and make him a key to goodness, a lock against evil, and granted success in every matter. O Allah, grant him success, as well as his deputies, his brothers—the rulers of the Emirates—and his trustworthy Crown Prince, in that which You love and are pleased with. O Allah, have mercy upon Shaykh Zāyid, Shaykh Rāshid, and the rulers of the Emirates who have passed on to Your mercy. Admit them, by Your grace, into the vastness of Your gardens. Envelop the martyrs of the nation in Your mercy and forgiveness, grant them abundant reward, pour upon them from the outpouring of Your bounty, and recompense their families with the best reward that You grant to the patient.