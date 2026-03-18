UAE announces Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across seven emirates

Eid prayers to be held in mosques only, not open-air spaces
Dubai: The UAE has announced Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the seven emirates, with prayers set to take place early in the morning on the first day of the holiday.
According to official guidance, prayer timings will be 6:20am in Abu Dhabi, 6:18am in Dubai, 6:16am in Sharjah and Ajman, 6:12am in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, and 6:10am in Fujairah.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat said that Eid prayers will be held exclusively in approved mosques across the UAE, confirming that no prayers will take place in traditional open-air Eid prayer grounds.
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The measure is part of the country’s efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of worshippers and to facilitate the smooth organisation of prayers nationwide.
The first day of Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Thursday or Friday, subject to confirmation by the moon-sighting committee, which will convene after Maghreb prayer today.
Officials said preparations are under way to ensure the holiday is marked safely and without disruption across the country.