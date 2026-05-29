Watch: Dubai's viral humanoid robot joins UAE worshippers for Eid prayer at mosque

Emirati-dressed humanoid Bu Sunaidah performs Eid prayer at mosque, sparks debate online
Dubai: A humanoid robot dressed in a traditional Emirati kandura and shemagh has gone viral again after appearing to join worshippers for Eid prayer at a mosque in Dubai, dividing opinion online between those who found it a charming cultural moment and others who questioned whether a machine has any place in sacred worship.
The footage was originally posted on the Instagram account of Bu Sunaidah, a Unitree G1 humanoid robot with a regional nickname.
The post reads: “May Allah accept your good deeds and Eid Mubarak. We are happy to offer this educational content for our beloved kids.”
It shows the humanoid as if it just stepped out of an SUV before making its way inside a mosque to join the congregation. It is then seen performing the prayer motions alongside Emirati and expatriate worshippers in what has become one of the more unusual viral moments of the Eid season.
The video was reshared widely, including by the popular page TravelBuzzUAE, which captioned it: "Even Bin Sunadah pulled up for Eid prayer this morning." The post described the robot as having been "spotted walking alongside worshippers," adding that the scene "quickly grabbed attention online, creating one of the most unique Eid moments seen this year."
The reaction online was, however, far from unanimous. While many viewers enjoyed the novelty and praised the video dubbed educational content as a fun fusion of tradition and technology, others raised concerns about the appropriateness of a machine participating in an act of worship.
For many devout Muslims, prayer is a deeply spiritual practice rooted in intention, consciousness and a personal relationship with God, qualities that a robot, by its very nature, cannot possess, some pointed out.
Some commenters argued that deploying a humanoid robot inside a mosque during Eid prayer reduced a sacred ritual to a tech stunt.
Some users also raised practical concerns, asking whether robots could one day replace imams, a worry that gained traction given that Bu Sunaidah was previously shown performing the adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, in a video that gained more than 1.3 million views.
Bu Sunaidah has built a considerable following in the UAE over recent months, becoming a recognisable presence at public events and on city streets.
The Unitree robot shot to national fame after appearing alongside UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum near Emirates Towers, and has since become a fixture at high-profile gatherings.
Earlier this month, Bu Sunaidah turned heads at the Make it in the Emirates 2026 forum in Abu Dhabi. Its Instagram account, managed by the company behind Bu Sunaidah, continues to attract a growing audience drawn to its blend of cutting-edge technology and Gulf cultural identity.