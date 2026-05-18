Dubai: Humanoid robot monks joined thousands of participants at Seoul’s colourful Lotus Lantern Festival parade, drawing huge crowds ahead of Buddha’s Birthday celebrations. The robot monk, “Gabi”, created by South Korea’s Jogye Order, bowed, greeted spectators and marched alongside traditional lantern displays through central Seoul.

Organisers said the appearance symbolised efforts to connect Buddhism with younger generations through modern technology. The annual Yeondeunghoe festival, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage event, filled the streets with glowing lotus lanterns, dancers and performers celebrating peace, hope and unity in the South Korean capital.

Video: AFP