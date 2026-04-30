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Soon, humanoid robots will handle your baggage, clean aircraft at Tokyo Haneda Airport

Labour shortages push Japan Airlines to trial AI-powered humanoid robots on the ramp

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Being human-shaped allows their introduction without significant modifications to existing airport facilities or aircraft structures, JAL said in a statement.
Being human-shaped allows their introduction without significant modifications to existing airport facilities or aircraft structures, JAL said in a statement.
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Tokyo: Japan Airlines is now putting humanoid robots to work on the ramp, asking them to do everything from lugging suitcases to cleaning aircraft cabins.

The airline, alongside tech partner GMO Internet Group, will begin trials at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in May, marking Japan’s first attempt to deploy human-shaped robots in real-world airport operations. The goal? To tackle a growing labour shortage while keeping up with booming travel demand.

In simple terms, “ground handling” — the behind-the-scenes work that keeps flights moving — includes physically demanding jobs such as loading baggage, towing aircraft and preparing cabins.

While airports may look sleek and automated from the passenger side, much of this work still relies heavily on manual labour. That’s where humanoid robots come in.

Unlike traditional robots, which are often designed for one specific task, humanoid robots are built to move like humans — with arms, legs and flexible joints. This means they can operate in existing airport environments without requiring costly redesigns of infrastructure.

“This is likely to inevitably reduce workers’ burden, providing significant benefits to employees,” said Yoshiteru Suzuki, President of JAL Ground Service Co., referring to the physically taxing nature of ramp work.

However, he was quick to add that critical roles such as safety management will remain firmly in human hands, according to Japan's Kyodo News.

The trial — expected to run through 2028 — will see robots initially tested in controlled scenarios before being gradually introduced into live operations. At present, the machines can work continuously for around two to three hours, a limitation that engineers will look to improve over time.

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Robots can do more

Tomohiro Uchida, President of GMO AI & Robotics, said the initiative addresses a deeper structural issue. “While airports appear highly automated and standardised, their back-end operations still rely heavily on human labour and face serious labour shortages,” he said.

Japan’s ageing population is a key factor here. With fewer working-age people entering the labour market and inbound tourism rising sharply, airlines are under pressure to find new ways to maintain efficiency without overburdening staff.

Japan, which has been famously anti-immigration, has increased its immigrant population to 4 million, according to a June 2025 census. However, the country struggles with a demographic crisis and a shrinking workforce.

The companies say the robots could eventually take on a wider range of roles — from handling baggage to cleaning aircraft cabins, and even operating specialised airport vehicles known as Ground Support Equipment (GSE), which are used to service aircraft between flights.

While the idea of robots on the ramp may sound like science fiction, the aviation industry has been steadily moving in this direction. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), automation trials are now underway in more than 15 countries, although most remain in early testing stages.

Closer to home, Dubai is also stepping firmly into the future. dnata, a leading global air services provider, has already deployed a fleet of autonomous electric baggage tractors at Dubai World Central (DWC). The driverless vehicles — capable of towing multiple baggage containers along pre-defined routes — are designed to improve efficiency, reduce human error and free up staff for more complex tasks, signalling that the shift towards automation in ground handling is well underway.

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