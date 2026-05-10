The robot was given the dharma name ‘Gabi’ and introduced ahead of celebrations marking Buddha’s birthday. Temple officials said Gabi will serve as an honorary monk during the festive season surrounding the occasion.

The unusual ceremony drew attention for blending tradition with technology, reflecting growing interest in how artificial intelligence and robotics can engage with cultural and religious practices in modern society.

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