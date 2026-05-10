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Humanoid robot ordained as Buddhist monk in South Korea

Robot named ‘Gabi’ joins temple celebrations ahead of Buddha’s birthday in Seoul

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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A humanoid robot in South Korea formally joined the Buddhist faith recently during a special ordination ceremony at Jogye Temple in central Seoul.

The robot was given the dharma name ‘Gabi’ and introduced ahead of celebrations marking Buddha’s birthday. Temple officials said Gabi will serve as an honorary monk during the festive season surrounding the occasion.

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The unusual ceremony drew attention for blending tradition with technology, reflecting growing interest in how artificial intelligence and robotics can engage with cultural and religious practices in modern society.

- With inputs from AP

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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